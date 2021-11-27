Black Friday: US shoppers see fewer door-to-door deals amid market sell-off | american economy





Bargain hunters ventured into the cold weather on Black Friday, only to find that many U.S. retailers were offering smaller price cuts this year amid tight supply backdrop. Covid fears and declining door-to-door sales thinned crowds the day after the Thanksgiving holiday, which kicks off the year-end shopping season. On the same day, the World Health Organization called the newly identified Omicron variant of the coronavirus a variant of concern, setting off a global alarm and a sell-off on the US stock market. Black Friday stores had the lowest level of clearance products for sale in five or more years, Cowen analysts said in a note. Many shoppers have chosen to pick up merchandise from the curb rather than venturing inside stores. Consumers had spent $ 6.6 billion as of 9 p.m. ET, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index, which expected total spending to be between $ 8.8 and $ 9.2 billion for the day. Walmart and Target could outperform other retailers in part because of their online shopping and in-store pickup services, Cowen said. Target added more than 18,000 car parking spaces, more than doubling from last year. Several retailers, including Walmart, Target and Best Buy, are expected to post lower profit margins in the fourth quarter due to tight inventories and higher costs for raw materials, freight and labor. Even though the holiday season should be acceptable from a sales standpoint, as retailers are giving fewer discounts, margins won’t necessarily be higher due to inflation, said Forrester Research analyst Sucharita Kodali. . Consumers are entering the holiday season with cash thanks to several pandemic government relief rounds and double-digit wage increases as companies compete for workers. Still, retailers urged shoppers to shop for the holidays as early as September of this year, as supply chain bottlenecks prevented them from quickly restocking on year-end merchandise. A Deloitte investigation showed that people spent 80-85% of their budget on holiday gifts before Black Friday. For November and December, online sales are expected to hit a record $ 207 billion, up 10% from last year, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index. The National Retail Federation has forecast that combined brick-and-mortar and vacation online sales will reach $ 843.4 billion to $ 859 billion, 8.5-10.5 percent higher than in 2020. Elver Gomez, a 21-year-old Chicago student, said he couldn’t find the Apple and Microsoft laptops he wanted when shopping at a Best Buy store on Friday morning. It looks like this year is either out of stock, he said, or on sale at a not-so-high price. Best Buy added a post to its website, warning of limited qualities and no security checks. Electronics in short supply due to a global chip shortage had the highest levels of out-of-stock, followed by personal care and home and garden, according to Adobe. For most of November, stockouts were up 261% from 2019.

