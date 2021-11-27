Global stocks fall, FTSE 100 suffers worst session of year on fear of viruses

The blue-chip UK stock index collapsed on Friday, suffering its biggest drop in more than a year as fears over a newly detected and possibly vaccine-resistant variant of the coronavirus gripped stock markets in the United Kingdom. whole world.

The Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 index closed 3.7% lower in more than seven weeks, with commodities, travel and banking stocks leading the sellers.

Britain has said the variant of the virus spreading in South Africa is considered by scientists to be the most important ever discovered and must determine whether it makes vaccines ineffective.

Tourism group TUI fell almost 10%, while airlines like Wizz Air, easyJet and IAG, owner of British Airways, lost around 15% after UK authorities imposed travel restrictions from South Africa and five neighboring countries.

“We don’t know much about this variant yet, but if it’s serious, it could completely change the macro scenarios,” said Roland Kaloyan, head of European equity strategy at Societe Generale.

“The Bank of England will not hike rates at a time when we can go into lockdown and put a heavy strain on the economy.”

Supply chain worries and inflationary pressures have kept the FTSE 100 under pressure, with the blue chip index lagging behind its European peers so far this year.

Shares of major UK lenders HSBC, Lloyds Bank and Barclays all fell nearly 5% as investors lowered their expectations of an interest rate hike in December.

“Over the past month, the banking sector has benefited from a steeper yield curve, but with today’s news we are seeing lower bond yields and that is also not very positive in the long run. “said Kaloyan.

Energy and mining stocks fell 6.3% and 4.4%, respectively, following a drop in commodity prices on new fears of an economic slowdown.

The domestically-focused mid-cap index fell 3.0%, outperforming its blue-chip counterpart as online trading platform Plus500 and CMC Markets gained ground .