‘Big shock’: Shares plunge amid fears over new COVID variant

Dow closes more than 900 points Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Content of the article U.S. stocks fell as a post-Thanksgiving sell-off spread across global markets amid fears that a new variant of the coronavirus identified in South Africa could trigger new epidemics and undermine a fragile economic recovery. Haven’s assets surged.

Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Cyclicals and small caps took the brunt of the sell-off, with the S&P 500 Index falling the most since February. The Russell 2000 sank 3.7%, after falling more than 4%. Travel and leisure stocks fell, while home stay stocks rose. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 closed 3.7% lower, the highest since June 2020. Oil tumbled to US $ 70 a barrel in New York for the first time since late September.

Content of the article Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 905.04 points, or 2.53%, to 34,899.34, the S&P 500 lost 106.74 points, or 2.27%, to 4,594.72 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 353.57 points, or 2.23%, to 15,491.66. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S & P / TSX Composite Index ended down 487.28 points, or 2.25%, at 21,125.90, its biggest drop since October 2020.

Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article T-bills surged on safe-haven offers, pushing the 10-year yield down to 14 basis points, the highest since March 2020, as traders pushed back bets on the Federal Reserve’s rate hike. The Japanese yen became the main safe haven currency for the day, with the dollar falling. U.S. stock markets close at 1 p.m. and fixed income securities at 2 p.m. New York time on Friday. The World Health Organization and scientists in South Africa are reportedly working at lightning speed to determine how quickly variant B.1.1.529 can spread and whether it is resistant to vaccines. The new threat comes on top of the wall of concern investors already face in the form of high inflation, monetary tightening and slowing growth. This is not trivial, said Jay Hatfield, chief executive and founder of Infrastructure Capital Management. So it makes sense for people to rebalance because there is tons of uncertainty and it’s never good to buy stocks.

Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. fell more than 10 percent. Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Peloton Interactive Inc. rose at least 5%. This is terrible news, said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote, in comments sent via email. The new COVID variant could hit the economic recovery, but this time central banks will not have enough room to act. They cannot fight inflation and stimulate growth at the same time. They have to choose. The benchmark European equity index was heading for the steepest decline in 13 months. Ten-year Treasury yields fell nine basis points as the Japanese yen was on the verge of making the biggest gain since investors rushed in March 2020 for safety. Crude oil to emerging markets completed this picture of chaos.

Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article It’s a big shock to people who wake up (and) see the news, said Carl Dooley, EMEA trade manager at Cowen. Uncertainty and fear will remain high and we may not return to new heights just yet. Global travel stocks received particular attention after the European Union, UK, Israel and Singapore imposed emergency restrictions on passengers from South Africa and the surrounding region. British Airways’ parent company IAG SA fell 21% in London. Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. lost 10 percent each during the pre-marketing session in New York. Home stocks such as Zoom Video Communications Inc. surged in early trading. The sell-off comes after global markets have taken a Jekyll-and-Hyde stance for months, with stocks rallying to new highs even as concerns have escalated over a toxic combination of high inflation and slower growth. Investors invested nearly US $ 900 billion in long-term and exchange-traded funds in 2021, exceeding the combined total of the past 19 years.

Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article The problem is, the market has grown a lot this year, Cesar Perez Ruiz, chief investment officer at Pictet Wealth Management, said in comments sent via email. Valuations are high and given the uncertainties, the market sells first and asks questions second. Cut bet rate Traders pushed back the planned timeline of a first 25 basis point rate hike by the Federal Reserve to September from June, while briefly pricing any further hikes in 2023. They are also betting on an increase of less than 10 basis points for the Bank of England next month, up from 35 basis points projected a month ago. They called for a seven basis point tightening of the European Central Bank by December 2022 from the nine basis points seen on Thursday.

Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article The yen and Swiss franc found offers from safety-conscious traders, while the dollar posted a modest loss. A gain in the euro, the largest component of the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, also held back the greenback. MSCI Inc.’s stock gauge in Asia-Pacific fell to its lowest since early October, with gauges in Japan and Hong Kong falling at least 2% each. Some of the most affected assets were in emerging markets. The currency of South Africa, where the virus strain was identified, fell 1.9% and the Mexican peso fell by a similar degree. The MSCI EM Currency Index fell to its lowest level in six weeks. The “Tesla Financial Complex”: How the Car Maker Gained Market Influence Bond bulls hold their own against searing inflation Eight oil companies set to return to mainstream TSX index in long-awaited energy resurgence

Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article New York crude oil futures fell 7.4% to briefly trade below $ 73 a barrel. Copper, nickel and aluminum have each fallen by at least 3 percent in London trade. As sales continued unabated, some investors said it was important not to get carried away by short-term nervousness. The markets have grown very strongly over the past 12 months and so it’s not surprising to see such a reaction, said Dan Boardman-Weston, CIO at BRI Wealth Management. If this is to set the world back from a Covid point of view, it is likely that inflation will slow down and monetary policy will remain looser for a long time, which should be positive for markets in the medium term. Some of the main movements in the markets: Actions The S&P 500 fell 2.3% at 1 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.5%

The MSCI World index fell by 2.2% Currencies Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.8% to US $ 1.1303

The pound was little changed at US $ 1.3330

Japanese yen rose 1.8% to $ 113.24 per dollar Obligations The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell 13 basis points to 1.50%

German 10-year yield fell nine basis points to -0.34%

UK 10-year yield fell 15 basis points to 0.81% Merchandise West Texas Intermediate crude fell 12% to US $ 68.89 a barrel

Gold futures have changed little Bloomberg.com

Share this article in your social network

Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.