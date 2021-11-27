Business
S & P / TSX composite drops nearly 500 points as COVID variant worries rattle market
Canada’s main stock index had its worst day in more than a year on Friday as concerns over a new variant of COVID in southern Africa sparked a sell off by frightened investors.
The S & P / TSX Composite Index lost 487.28 points to 21,125.90, with all but nine of the 231 stocks that make up the index posting a negative performance on Friday.
Sectors and businesses that have benefited the most from recent global progress in bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control, such as airlines and other travel-related stocks, have been hit the hardest. Air Canada took one of the biggest dives, with its share price falling nearly 9% over concerns that a new variant would affect travel demand or result in more travel restrictions imposed by the airline. government.
Energy stocks were also hit hard, with the price of oil falling more than 13%. The action of the oil company MEG Energy Corp. lost nearly 11 percent while Crescent Point Energy Corp. lost 8.6 percent.
Oil prices are absolutely smoldering here, said Mike Archibald, vice president and portfolio manager at AGF Investments Inc. It would be the worst day since the plunge we saw in April of last year when the price (du oil) turned negative.
In the United States, stocks also fell. In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 905.04 points lower at 34,899.34 during a shortened trading day after the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States on Thursday. The S&P 500 Index closed 106.84 points lower at 4,594.62, while the Nasdaq composite finished lower 353.57 points at 15,491.66.
Archibald said that with many traders out of their desks for the US holiday weekend, Friday’s stock movements were exacerbated by low liquidity.
We’re going to have to be patient and see how this continues to evolve over the next few days. But it is clear that the market is nervous about whether or not this will result in another condition similar to the Delta variant, he said.
The market has typically never bottomed out on a Friday, Archibald added, so investors should expect more volatility and possibly more negative stocks over the coming week.
The US dollar rallied against all other currencies on Friday, and the price of gold climbed two more indications of a rush to safety by reeling investors, Archibald said.
But he pointed out that despite Friday’s drop, the market is still on the rise overall and it is too early to say whether this positive long-term trend will be affected by news from Africa.
It’s too early to know exactly what the implications are here, Archibald said. Obviously, there is a level of nervousness here until we see more data on these regions that shows these cases.
Cases of the new variant, which is called Omicron, have been found in Hong Kong, Belgium and Tel Aviv as well as major South African cities like Johannesburg.
The economic impacts of this variant were already being felt. Canada, as well as the European Union and the United Kingdom both announced travel restrictions from southern Africa on Friday. After the market closed, the United States also imposed travel restrictions on people coming from South Africa as well as seven other African countries.
The World Health Organization has called the variant highly transmissible.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.30 US cents against 79.03 US cents on Thursday.
The January crude oil contract fell US $ 10.24 to US $ 68.15 per barrel and the January natural gas contract rose 36 cents to US $ 5.48 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US $ 1.20 to US $ 1,785.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 18 cents to US $ 4.29 per pound.
With files from the Associated Press
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 26, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX: GSPTSE, TSX: CADUSD = X, TSX: AC, TSX: MEG, TSX: CPG)
Sources
2/ https://www.thestar.com/business/2021/11/26/stock-markets-tumble-as-new-covid-variant-spooks-investors-oil-falls.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]