China orders rideshare app Didi to withdraw from New York Stock Exchange





As Beijing tries to tighten its control over the country’s tech sector, Chinese authorities have ordered the operators of a major ridesharing app, Didi Chuxing, to withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange. As reported by Radio Free Asia, the Chinese cyberspace administration has ordered Didi Global Inc to develop a delisting plan because the company could “disclose sensitive data.” This came months after the Chinese internet watchdog opened an investigation into the Didi Chuxing company over issues relating to national “data security”. The company was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2021, Radio Free Asia reported. Meanwhile, experts said the review is another example of Beijing’s crackdown on influential IT giants. Earlier in April, the Chinese government also imposed a huge fine on Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group. Claiming a crackdown on anti-competitive practices among China’s internet giants, Beijing has stepped up efforts to clean up the operations of the country’s growing and free-wheeling tech sector. Meanwhile, Beijing is infamous for using anti-monopoly rules to limit the influence of foreign companies in the market. In April, regulators imposed a colossal $ 2.8 billion fine on Alibaba, saying it had abused its dominant market position by engaging in a controversial practice. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

