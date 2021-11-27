The junior scholarship will be relaunched

By the end of June next year, a revived junior market should be buzzing with activity on the Barbados Stock Exchange (BSE).

ESB CEO Marlon Yarde provided an update on Friday, as he announced that the groundwork has already been laid and a full deployment is expected before the middle of next year.

While the Barbados junior market mirrored that of Jamaica in its infancy, with the fiscal situation worsening and the removal of incentives, a decision was made in 2018 to rebrand.

On June 25, 2019, the junior market then became the Innovation and Growth Market.

Addressing the ESB’s ninth annual corporate governance and accountability conference on Friday, which focused on the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector, Yarde said the rebranding of the junior market n ‘was a precursor to the revitalization of the commitment to help SME Development.

He noted that discussions would continue with the SBA as he realized that the company could have a better macroeconomic impact.

As a result, we requested a hearing with officials from the Department of Energy, Small Business and Entrepreneurship, and after a series of successful meetings and collaborative efforts from industry, SBA and the Barbados Stock Exchange, a proposal document has been drafted and submitted to the regional development finance institution for review, Yarde said.

I am happy to report that our proposal has been well received and that we are well on the way to converting our development concept into reality. We are currently in discussions with the reporting group made up of various organizations, in order to refine the plans with the objective of deploying the program before the end of the second quarter of 2022, he announced.

While junior companies are required to meet the same annual reporting obligations as core market companies, their financial requirements are different.

To be listed on the ESB, the financial requirements of small companies include gross assets of at least $ 500,000, excluding goodwill; minimum share capital of $ 200,000; proof of competent management; subordinated loan capital (excluding pre-charge) not more than 25 percent of the share capital; public shareholders of at least 25 and holding at least 25 per cent of the total outstanding share capital of the issuers; be incorporated; and listing and continued sponsorship by a member of the exchange.

Highlighting the importance of the SME sector and its contribution to the local economy through employment, taxes, women’s empowerment and its potential for earning foreign exchange, Yarde suggested that the sector remains limited due to the difficulty in finding adequate and patient capital. to support its development.

He said the goal of revitalizing the junior stock market was to create an ecosystem that will prepare SMEs with the means to get to the Barbados capital market, adding that this is expected to have a significant impact on the business landscape of Barbados.

He said instilling good corporate governance will therefore be essential in order to give market players the confidence to invest their money in SMEs.

Kamla Rampersad de Silva, Managing Director of the Caribbean Institute for Corporate Governance (CCGI) also highlighted the need for SMEs to pay particular attention to good corporate governance and accountability.

She said that good governance is important for all organizations, large or small… The reality is that for small organizations, your growth and development is guided by your governance, as is your compliance with the law and other best practices. .

The key element of governance is the need to constantly evolve and grow. The environment is changing rapidly and unpredictably, so you have to change with it, she said. [email protected]

