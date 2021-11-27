Record sales in global stock markets following reports of new variant of COVID-19





The global stock market plunged on Friday when it reopened after Thanksgiving. European stocks saw their biggest drop in 17 months and oil prices fell $ 10 a barrel as investors rushed to seek safe haven assets over fears of a new variant of COVID-19. A new variant of COVID-19 detected in South Africa with a large number of mutations has been designated as “of concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO), the fifth variant to receive the designation. According to unofficial estimates, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 2.53% to 34,899.34, its largest percentage decline in more than a year. It was the worst one-day loss for the S&P 500 since February 25, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.23%, marking the biggest one-day loss in two months. After a holiday closure Thursday, US markets closed early Friday. The STOXX 600 ended the week down 4.5%, after falling 3.7% on the day. This is the highest level of volatility for almost 10 months. Companies that had benefited from an easing of COVID-related restrictions this year, including AMC Entertainment; aircraft engine maker Rolls Royce, easyJet, United Airlines and Carnival Corp all fell. Black Friday, the start of the holiday shopping season, began with the downfall of retailers as concerns were expressed about low traffic in stores and inventory shortages due to the new variant. The Travel and Leisure Index fell 8.8% in Europe, its worst day since the COVID-19 shock was liquidated in March 2020. Over the past two months, factors such as: fears, economic data, Fed policy, have pulled the market. However, the significant developments in COVID over the past year have largely overshadowed some of the other factors and that is what is driving the market today. Scientists did not fully understand the South African, Botswana, and Hong Kong variants, but they did say they exhibit an unusual combination of mutations and may be able to evade immune responses or render the virus more transmissible. Several countries have imposed travel restrictions in southern Africa, including the UK, which has called the new variant the most significant to date. The European Commission has also expressed a wish to suspend travel from countries where the new variant has been found, although the WHO has warned of rushed action. As investors sought safe haven assets, the Japanese yen strengthened 1.87% against the greenback, while the British pound appreciated 0.08% on the day to $ 1.3331. Since the start of the pandemic, yields on US Treasury debt have fallen sharply. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury bonds last rose to 1.4867%. Last week, the yield on 2-year bonds fell from 0.644% to 0.4941%. Amid market swings, concerns about COVID-19 outbreaks have intensified, leading to restrictions on movement and activity in Europe and beyond Related

