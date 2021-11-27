TEDPIX loses 27,400 points on Saturday





TEHRANTEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 27,441 points to 1.366 million on Saturday (the first day of the Iranian calendar week). As reported, more than 4.904 billion securities worth 38.839 trillion rials (approximately $ 924.7 million) were traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The first market index lost 21,135 points and the second market index lost 52,035 points. TEDPIX has lost 16,000 points (1.1%) to 1.394 million in the last Iranian calendar week (ended Friday). Over the past week, the indices of Isfahan Refining Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Social Security Investment Company and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group have been the most followed. In a meeting with representatives of more than 30 large companies active in the capital market on November 1 to exchange ideas for solving problems and developing the economy, Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Ehsan Khandouzi , said his ministry plans to make the economy more predictable and eliminate pricing systems that are detrimental to the capital market and the stock industry. The official noted that the government will follow new strategies to offset the budget deficit by making public assets more productive and also by selling surplus properties. The task of the Ministry of Economy and the Securities and Exchange Organization is to develop tools and institutions to create a transparent, efficient and predictable market, Khandouzi said. Meanwhile, on November 22, The SEO Head said that facilitating the activities of stock exchange institutions like brokers will lead to the development of the capital market. Facilitating the establishment of brokerage companies and the ease of issuing licenses for financial institutions, as well as the strict oversight of SEO on the activities of these financial institutions, are the basis for the development of the capital market, said Majid Eshqi. MOM

