5 best metaverse tokens to watch out for

A lot of things have gone meta lately, and I’m not just talking about Facebook. It seems like everyone is talking about the metaverse. And investors are cramming into metaverse crypto tokens.

Metaversees are virtual worlds where you can socialize, shop, work, visit art galleries, and attend concerts – a lot of things you can do in the real world. There are plenty of ideas for how the Metaverse will evolve, but some form of cryptocurrency will likely be the payout of choice. We are already seeing people using crypto to buy land and goods in various virtual universes.

So which Metaverse tokens should be on your watchlist? Here are the top five by market cap, according to CoinGecko.

1. Infinite Axis (AXS)

Axie Infinity is one of the top performing cryptocurrencies of 2021. It has already recorded mind-blowing gains of over 24,000% so far this year and has inspired many similar games. Players breed, breed, and compete with cute (and unique) Axies, which they can also sell in the market.

Axie is a win-win game, which means players earn crypto rewards that have value outside of the game. This idea is one aspect of the metaverse that caught people’s attention, especially during the pandemic. . In some countries, people have found these in-game rewards to help cover their economic losses from COVID.

2. Decentralization (MANA)

Decentraland is a 3D virtual reality platform that you can visit today. You don’t need a headset to explore, just an internet browser. You don’t even need to own any cryptocurrency – you can enter as a guest and visit this virtual world.

Players can own and develop plots of land, which can be paid for with MANA tokens. There are tools in the game that people can use to create spaces and illustrations. They built everything from mazes of medieval dungeons to casinos and bars. There are also regular events, parties to poker games and exhibitions. Last month, Decentraland hosted its first-ever multi-day music festival, with artists like Deadmau5 and Paris Hilton headlining.

3. Sandbox (SAND)

Sandbox is very similar to Decentraland in that players can purchase land on which to create and share games and experiences. The biggest difference is that he hasn’t fully launched his virtual world to the general public yet.

However, there is more customization in Sandbox and a greater focus on NFT creation. Users can create their own games and NFTs, which can then be played or traded. Sandbox has announced a slew of partnerships in recent months, including deals with OpenSea, Snoop Dogg, and The Walking Dead. He also recently closed a $ 93 million fundraiser.

4. Enjin Coin (ENJ)

We discussed NFTs (non-fungible tokens) above. These unique digital assets live on the blockchain and are largely responsible for the explosion in popularity of games like Axie and virtual worlds like Decentraland and Sandbox. NFTs mean you own the items you buy or earn in a game – and you can sell or trade them in real life.

Enjin is a platform that allows users to create and manage their NFTs. It integrates with multiple gaming platforms and allows players to use an item in multiple games or sell it in the marketplace. Before NFTs, if you bought a sword to use in a specific game and that game folded or stopped playing, the item was lost. Now you own the item no matter what happens in the game. And Enjin makes that process possible.

5. Render Token (RNDR)

Another aspect of the metaverse are the companies that enable the creation of these 3D and augmented reality visuals. This is where Render comes in. Its decentralized infrastructure uses otherwise unused computer processing power to render digital content.

This means that digital creators don’t have to spend so much money on expensive computer hardware, and network participants can earn rewards. It is scalable, environmentally friendly, and allows users to create 3D content at a lower cost.

Do you remember Second Life? The online virtual world that became popular in 2003? I do not. It still exists, even though it hasn’t gotten public attention recently. Likewise, before Facebook, there were several incarnations of social media platforms that did not grow into multi-billion dollar companies. That is, the latest waves of virtual worlds and world-building apps may not be the ones that survive in the long run.

It’s easy to get carried away by the hype and buy Metaverse tokens as their prices have gone up in recent weeks and you think the idea of ​​the Metaverse has legs. But cryptocurrencies are still high risk investments and it’s not a good idea to invest more than what you can afford to lose. Even more so when it comes to trending coins, as the price may have been pushed up by speculators.

Personally, I’m a huge fan of these tokens and have had them on my radar for quite some time. But don’t take my word for it, do your own research and take the time to understand these virtual worlds. Make sure you understand the possible risks, the evolution of technology, and how crypto metaversees fit into projects being developed by companies like Meta.

Most of the tokens listed above are available from at least one leading US cryptocurrency exchange. However, many smaller Metaverse tokens aren’t, which is another reason for caution. Buying from a reputable exchange gives you extra peace of mind.

One final thought, many of these tokens are built on ecosystems like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). As the metavers grow, the ecosystems behind them will also increase. A safer route might be to own these larger (and lower risk) tokens instead. But it all depends on your risk tolerance and your personal investment strategy.