Business
This investment made people millionaires in 2021 for less than the cost of a cup of coffee
For over 100 years, one of the smartest and most effective ways to build wealth has been to make your money work on the stock market. Stocks may not outperform housing, gold, or bonds every year, but stocks have generated a significantly higher average annual return over the very long term than these other investment vehicles. In fact, the S&P 500 has achieved on average a total annual return, including dividends, above 11% since the beginning of 1980.
But there is another investment that could have made you extremely rich in 2021, and all it would have needed was loose change on your bedside table.
This top performing asset has made people millionaires with change
It’s no secret that cryptocurrencies have been virtually unstoppable over the past couple of years. This is especially true since the coronavirus crash which hit its lowest point in March 2020. The aggregate value of all cryptocurrencies has grown more than 18-fold to $ 2.56 trillion in 20 months.
While there have been a number of notable four-digit percentage moves since the start of the year in the crypto space, none of these gains have been more mind-boggling than the rally we’ve seen in the memes based coins. Shiba inu (CRYPTO: SHIB).
Take out your magnifying glass, because when the curtain went up in 2021, a single SHIB token cost $ 0.0000000073. As of November 23, these same SHIB coins were selling for 0.00004041. It can be difficult to do the math with so many zeros, but it equates to a gain of 55,356,064% in less than 11 months.
To put this gigantic return into perspective, if crypto investors had bought $ 1.81 from SHIB at midnight on January 1, 2021 and had the luck, stomach and the means to hold onto their investment, it would be worth $ 1,001,945. November 23. 2021. Comparatively, the average cup of coffee in the United States costs $ 2.70. For about two-thirds of the average price of a cup of Joe, investors in Shiba Inu became millionaires in less than 11 months.
Here’s how Shiba Inu made people millionaires so quickly
You might be wondering how an investment could grow over 55,000,000% in less than a year. The response to the historic Shiba Inu race is the result of a multitude of factors.
Perhaps the strongest wind in SHIB’s sails is that it is not easy to short sell digital currencies. Short sellers are investors who bet on the fall of a security. In the case of the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin, it is relatively easy for the so-called big penny to bet on the downside as Bitcoin has trailing funds and derivatives that allow pessimists to place their bets.
But that’s not the case with most of the lesser-known pieces like Shiba Inu. Without a strong short presence, this created a natural buying bias for SHIB.
The world’s most popular digital currency has also received a boost from a growing number of cryptocurrency exchanges accepting it for listing. More trades allowing the SHIB to be traded means better liquidity, better knowledge of movements and the likelihood of a growing community. As of this writing, Shiba Inu is approaching one million unique wallet holders, according to Etherscan.
To build on this point somewhat, the launch of the decentralized exchange ShibaSwap also helped. ShibaSwap increases liquidity and, more importantly, allows hodlers to wager their tokens to earn passive income. This staking process should encourage investors to hold their coins for longer periods.
The credit also goes to Ethereumco-founder Vitalik Buterin. The mysterious founder of Shiba Inu, known as “Riyoshi”, sent about half of the 1 quadrillion tokens to Buterin. Not wanting to be responsible for Shiba Inu’s future, Buterin donated 50 trillion SHIB to India’s COVID-19 Crypto Relief Fund and sent around 410 trillion SHIB to a dead blockchain address. Since these coins are no longer in circulation, this stock “burned” approximately 41% of the outstanding SHIB tokens.
Finally, the fear of missing out (FOMO) clearly plays its role. After seeing Bitcoin rise by 8,000,000,000% in just over 11 years, crypto investors are convinced that anything is possible with a large enough community and a lot of social media support.
The implosion of Shiba Inu has already started
However, some wins are a little too good to be true. While Shiba Inu has managed to generate historic short-term gains for its hodlers, the future of the world’s hottest cryptocurrency looks pretty bleak.
For example, the story is not on Shiba Inu’s side. Although Bitcoin has managed to generate insane long-term gains, the outlook after five- and six-digit percentage point gains for other payment coins is poor. When I looked at a number of popular payment coins after their peaks, I found that they had all gone down from 93% to 99% in 26 months. As of this writing, the SHIB was already more than 50% below its October 27 high. If history has its say, the SHIB will be crushed in 2022.
Another issue for Shiba Inu is that the part burn is no longer the pilot it once was. Taking 410 trillion coins from circulation with a single click has changed the dynamics of Shiba Inu. But with only a few million tokens burned here and there, the burning of the coins isn’t going to move the needle like it once did.
The median wait time of the Shiba Inu is also lower than that of other popular cryptocurrencies. What this tells us is that investors are in SHIB for fluctuations in momentum and don’t really believe in its long term potential.
But perhaps most worrying is the fact that Shiba Inu has no comparative advantage over other popular payment coins. While his hodlers are good at generating buzz on social media, that won’t force the vast majority of businesses to accept SHIB as a payment method (except for AMC Entertainment). Without any real benefits or positive differentiating elements, the Shiba Inu coin seems destined to fade into obscurity over time.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.
Sources
2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/11/27/this-investment-made-people-millionaires-in-2021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]