Shares decline on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points





In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders work on the floor on Friday, May 7, 2021. Stocks hit record highs on Wall Street on Friday despite a surprisingly disappointing report in the country’s labor market as investors see help keep interest rates low. (Nicole Pereira / New York Stock Exchange via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) Shares closed sharply lower on Wall Street on Friday after a variant of the coronavirus from South Africa appeared to spread across the world and the European Union offered to suspend travel flights from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 Index fell 2.3%, its worst day since February, and the Nasdaq composite suffered its worst drop in two months. Fauci talks about the possibility of an omicron COVID variant already in the US: I wouldn’t be surprised

“Investors are likely to shoot first and ask questions later until more is known,” Oanda’s Jeffrey Halley said in a report. This is evident from the action in the bond market, where the yield on the 10-year Treasury bill fell to 1.51% from 1.64% on Wednesday. As a result, the banks suffered some of the heaviest losses. JPMorgan Chase lost 4%. Travel and energy documents are among the biggest losers, with Royal Caribbean, Carnival and Norwegian Cruises over 10%. There have been other variants of the coronavirus, the delta variant has devastated much of the United States throughout the summer and investors, officials and the general public are nervous about any new variant that is emerging. propagates. It has been almost two years since COVID-19 emerged, killing more than 5 million people worldwide so far. Health officials in Europe and the UK were quick to suggest suspending air travel from southern Africa. Meanwhile, cases of the variant have been found in Hong Kong, Belgium and Tel Aviv, as well as major South African cities like Johannesburg. Governor Hochul Provides COVID-19 Update for Saturday, November 27

The economic impacts of this variant are already being felt. Flights between South Africa and Europe were under quarantine or were completely closed. Airlines shares were quickly sold, with Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines falling more than 10% each. The VIX, the measure of market volatility, sometimes referred to as the market’s “fear gauge”, is a sign of the fear that Wall Street has become. The VIX jumped 49% to 27.75, its highest value since January before the vaccines began to be widely distributed. Fearing more blockages and travel bans, investors have shifted money to companies that have profited greatly from previous waves, like Zoom Communications for meetings or Peloton for home exercise equipment. Peloton shares were up 4% while Zoom was up around 9%. Shares of coronavirus vaccine makers were also among the biggest winners. Pfizer stock rose nearly 5% while Moderna stock jumped 23%. State Police investigate Catskill village homicide

Merck shares, however, fell 4%. While U.S. health officials have said Merck’s treatment for COVID-19 is effective, data has shown the pill is not as effective in keeping patients out of hospital as it is. originally thought in the data. Investors fear that the supply chain problems that have plagued global markets for months are getting worse. Ports and freight stations are vulnerable and could be closed by further localized epidemics. “Supply chains are already stretched,” said Neil Shearing, economist at Capital Economics in London. “A new, more dangerous wave of the virus could cause some workers to temporarily leave the workforce and deter others from returning, exacerbating current labor shortages. “ Albany County COVID Update, November 27

The variant also puts more pressure on central banks, which already face a difficult dilemma of whether and when to raise interest rates to fight rising inflation. “The threat of a new, more serious variant of the virus may be a reason for central banks to postpone interest rate hike plans until the situation becomes clearer,” Shearing said. Trading in stocks on the Friday after Thanksgiving is typically the slowest day of the year, with the market closing at 1 p.m. EST. Light trading could exacerbate Friday’s losses with fewer buyers and sellers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news10.com/news/stocks-sink-on-new-covid-variant-dow-loses-905-points/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos