“We can be actors of our own transformation”: the favelas of Brazil come together to create a stock exchange





Brazil’s ten largest favelas have come together to create a stock exchange with the aim of ending decades of economic marginalization, growing local businesses and opening doors for investors from around the world, he said. reported on Friday. EFE.

This is an initiative promoted by G10 Favelas, an organization that brings together leaders and entrepreneurs from the ten largest favelas in the Latin American country, for example Paraispolis or La Rocinha, in Rio de Janeiro. Just opened Launched last week, the Favelas Stock Exchange is the result of an alliance with DIVI hub, a popular US funding platform that has received clearances from the Brazilian Securities Commission to regulate the shares of listed companies. “The idea came to create a stink between the “Start-up” and the investors who want to act in the favelas of Brazil ”, explained to the Spanish agency Gilson Rodrigues, who at 37 is president of G10 Favelas and community leader of Paraispolis. Rodrigues said that any Brazilian startup born or operating in a favela can participate in this initiative, as well as any person, rich or poor, specifying that there will be contributions from 1.78 dollars. “Stimulate for the population” “It is a stimulus for the population of the favela which is undergoing two crises, the health crisis [por el covid-19] and the economy, which brings hunger and unemployment, ”he continued. We can be agents of our own transformation, ”he said. Favela Brasil Xpress has become the first listed company of the new stock exchange of the South American giant. It was founded by Givanildo Pereira, 21, and fills an important need: to deliver things to favelas that people buy online, given the risks in dangerous areas. Now it delivers approximately 1,200 packages per day, which translates into a movement of approximately $ 110,000. According to estimates by the Data Favela and Locomotive institutes, the inhabitants of Brazilian favelas, which are estimated at around 14 million people, move for around $ 21.5 billion a year. Did you find it interesting? Leave your opinion in the comments!

Disclaimer: This article is generated from the feed and not edited by our team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://marketresearchtelecast.com/we-can-be-agents-of-our-own-transformation-favelas-of-brazil-come-together-to-create-a-stock-exchange/213181/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos