What inflation? Small investors continue to cram into flashy growth stocks

Individual investors continue to flock to stocks of growing companies, the trendy types of stocks that have seen explosive price gains this year. Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Nvidia Corp. and Apple Inc. are the top three stocks bought this month by individual investors, according to VandaTrack, a Vanda Research flow tracker that measures net purchases.

Growth stocks are typically companies, often technology companies that are expected to generate faster than average earnings growth going forward. They tend to thrive in a low interest rate environment, including in the past year and a half. Investors are generally willing to pay higher prices for such companies when they do not see many alternatives for making large profits.

For example, 18 of the stocks most favored by individual investors, including chipmakers AMD and Nvidia, are trading on average nearly 13 times their sales in the past 12 months, according to a Dow Jones Market Data analysis. S&P 500 stocks trade on average three times their sales.

But rising inflation can be a nuisance for growth stocks. This is because inflation brings the prospect of higher interest rates and higher bond yields, making the future cash flows of growth stocks less attractive. Traders, in turn, typically mix their portfolios to include other investments that may benefit from the rate hike.

A government report released this month showed the consumer price index jumped 6.2% in October from a year earlier, climbing at the fastest pace in three decades. The EPFR fund flow tracker, whose data primarily captures the behavior of institutional investors, estimates that investors have responded by withdrawing more than $ 2 billion from U.S. technology-focused mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in the United States. during the two weeks ended November 17th. This marks the worst period. for a two-week period ended in early January 2019.

At the same time, institutional investors are pumping money into more value-oriented sectors, such as consumer goods, healthcare and utilities, according to EPFR data. These industries tend to trade at lower valuations and tend to be more defensive moves for investors in times of heightened uncertainty.

Greg Hahn, chief investment officer of Indianapolis-based Winthrop Capital Management, said his team had reduced its exposure to large-cap tech stocks.

Were coming out of growth, ”Mr. Hahn said. Instead, the company is focused on finding quality companies with reasonable valuations and strong, sustainable balance sheets in a potentially difficult next market cycle, ”he said.

Recently, Mr Hahn said, he has gained more exposure to a company that makes motors and generators and a pharmaceutical company that produces medicine and other animal products.

To be sure, US stocks are still hovering near record highs, bond yields remain historically low, and a previous rally in gold prices has abated. This suggests that inflation fears have yet to prompt many professional investors to completely upset their playing field. Some 61% of fund managers surveyed this month believe inflation is transient, according to Bank of America Global Research.

Nonetheless, the recent divergence in strategy between professional and retail investors is the latest example of the unusual momentum that has manifested itself in the financial markets this year. On several occasions, small investors have turned their long-standing trading strategies upside down by skyrocketing stocks like GameStop Corp. and Hertz Global Holdings Inc., with little regard for the underlying value of the companies. Some rely on a classic dynamic investing strategy of buying assets just because they are rising.

It is not uncommon for the preferred stocks of individual investors to be volatile. But those actions can also pay off: AMD and Nvidia are each up 28% or more since the start of the month, while Apple is up 8.1%. This compares to a 2.1% increase for the S&P 500.

The lesson we’ve learned over the past 12-18 months is that IPOs, fiscal stimulus, and other micro [events] are much more important factors for retail investor behavior “than inflation readings, said Viraj Patel, global macro strategist at Vanda Research. We never woke up the day after the CPI and saw huge sales from retail investors. “

Matt Delao, a 28-year-old individual investor from California, said he has been tracking inflation data and supply chain grunts this year. But he said his trading strategy has mainly focused on selecting stocks that appear to be listed for significant movement. Recently, he traded options for AMD and bitcoin mining company Riot Blockchain Inc.

Mr. Delao plans to stay in growth stocks for the time being.

Much of its momentum is investing, “he said. And as long as prices move, there’s no reason to bail out just yet.”

