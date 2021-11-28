Best Penny Stocks To Watch After The Long Weekend

3 Penny Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Right Now

After a short week of trading in penny stocks and blue chips, investors are excited about the next few months. Although the stock market has experienced considerable volatility, there are many ways to make money with penny stocks at present. But, to take advantage of this volatility, traders need to have a thorough understanding of how the market works. On top of that, knowing how to trade penny stocks will be a major benefit for you.

In addition to all this, traders should consider that the movement that penny stocks witness is highly dependent on speculation. As a result, investors must work to deduce how world events will affect your portfolio. It involves some out-of-the-box thinking and work to capitalize on how the news can benefit your trading. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the best penny stocks to watch out for after the long weekend.

3 Penny Stocks to Watch Right Now

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX)

Ideanomics Inc. is a penny stock that has seen substantial movement in recent months. This company operates in two distinct sectors. On the one hand, its EV division encourages fleet operators to switch their vehicles to EVs. Ideanomics supports these companies every step of the way, including providing the procurement, financing, charging and energy management requirements for the adoption of these commercial electric cars. On the other hand, Ideanomics Capital provides fintech services with the aim of improving the efficiency, transparency and profitability of the financial services industry.

The company introduced its new JUSTLY Markets platform for transparent ESG-based investing and fundraising late last week. Paul Karlsson-Willis has been appointed CEO of JUSTLY. It is a platform for investors to locate and invest in private companies and early-growth startups through equity crowdfunding, starting at just $ 100.

In the future, we aim to grow our platform significantly through investors and founders, as well as companies who currently feel passionate and want to take their civic responsibility to improve our planet. I am happy to welcome Paul to the Ideanomics team as CEO of JUSTLY and I want to congratulate them on the powerful and compelling new branding work. Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics Inc.

In recent months, movement with IDEX stocks has not been ideal. However, its future in the electric vehicle market is one of the main reasons the company has continued to gain popularity recently. In view of this, does IDEX deserve a place in your penny stocks watch list?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company that develops glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. The company is involved in product development and the marketing processes for these products. Senseonics currently offers the CGM Eversense and Eversense XL systems, which use a subcutaneous sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter and a real-time update mobile app to assess glucose levels.

On November 9, Senseonics released its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. The company’s revenue was reported at $ 3.5 million during that period. This is a large increase from the $ 0.8 million recorded for the same period in 2020. Ascensias’ commercial rights for Eversense and its distribution orders in the European Union and the United States have contributed to this progression.

We are encouraged by the enthusiasm shown by patients and healthcare professionals for the 180-day sensor in the United States and we are pleased with the progress of the review and hope that the FDA will reach an approval decision. in the coming months on the basis of the positive PROMISE study. results. We look forward to launching the new system soon after its approval. Senseonics President and CEO Tim Goodnow, Ph.D.

Over the past 6 months, SENS stock has increased by over $ 1.30 per share. This represents a gain of over 70% considering its current price of over $ 3.40 per share. Based on this information, will SENS stock make your penny stocks list to watch in the future?

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc. is a manufacturing company specializing in smart materials and photonics. Meta Materials develops materials, nanocomposites and anti-glare laser glasses. These products are sold to companies in the aerospace, automotive, medical, energy and other industries.

On November 15, Meta Materials released its third quarter and full year 2021 results. During this quarter, Metas’ total revenue increased 189% year-over-year. That price increase has gone from $ 198,175 last year to $ 572,612 this year. For the 9-month YTD 2021, the company’s total revenue increased 111%. Despite these positive results, Meta Materials recorded a higher third quarter net loss than in 2020.

Despite less than stellar performance over the past month or so, MMAT stock has grown significantly this year. In fact, MMAT stock is over $ 2 per share higher than it was at the start of January 2021.

This represents a YTD gain of over 173%. And, over the past twelve months, MMAT shares have risen 516%. This is a relatively rare payoff and is one of the reasons why so many investors are watching MMAT stocks right now. It should be noted that these latest financial results also show significant progress for the manufacturing business. With that in mind, will MMAT be on your list of penny stocks to watch?

What Penny Stocks are you looking at right now?

Find the best penny stocks to buy in 2021 can be difficult. With so much going on in the stock market, understanding how to take advantage of the current state of the market can be a major benefit to your portfolio.

As we continue our progress towards the end of the year, thinking outside the box will be a big plus for your trading. Given all of this, what penny stocks are you looking at right now?