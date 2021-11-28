Independent retailers look to Small Business Saturday to recover sales after pandemicExBulletin

Business
You know about Black Friday, but Small Business Saturday is also being touted as a way for small businesses to make up for sales they lost during the pandemic.
SCOTT SIMON, HOST:
It’s a demanding time to run a business – rising prices, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions. And many companies would like to try to make up for lost profits during the pandemic this very weekend. Isabella Casillas Guzman is the head of the US Small Business Administration and is joining us now. Thank you very much for being with us.
ISABELLA CASILLAS GUZMAN: Oh, it’s a pleasure to be here. Thank you for.
SIMON: What are your hopes? What are your concerns?
GUZMAN: Well, every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, we celebrate Small Business Saturday. And it’s really a way for all of us to show our support for the small businesses that really define our neighborhoods and employ almost half of the workforce and create jobs. And Small Business Saturday was really created to help all of us lead our customers to the doors of those beloved, local little moms and dads that line our main streets.
And so, you know, today we’re hoping that businesses are full of these consumers spending their holiday shopping money on small businesses and eating small and, you know, going to local places to entertain the little ones. And we really hope they have a solid season this year and really pull them out of some of the challenges they faced during the pandemic.
SIMON: Leave me – I have to ask. Obviously there is – I’m trying to remember what this website is called – Amazon. Have you heard of it ?
GUZMAN: Yes.
SIMON: It should also be noted that they are an NPR underwriter. There were voices from all sides of the political divide calling for legislation that would reduce the size, the reach of Amazon. Many small businesses, despite being concerned about being under-sold by Amazon, are also relying on Amazon to sell their own products?
GUZMAN: Well, that’s true because we’ve seen small businesses during COVID embrace the technology at such high rates. They’re going online to the digital main streets, to open up their second location maybe online, to sell to a wider audience and really stay in touch with their own consumers locally. And so we really found out that e-commerce has really become a staple of small business strategy these days. And so more and more, you know, consumers can find their local small businesses online. And we hope they will shop in person and online throughout this holiday season to really support them as they have been impacted by so many factors of COVID.
SIMON: So you worry when there are calls to downsize Amazon? Because while they may sell for less than small businesses, small businesses also need Amazon to distribute their products to a larger market.
GUZMAN: Yeah, so there are so many platforms that small businesses really depend on to help them run their business more efficiently. And so I think, if anything, we want to make sure that they are supported and that they are flexible so that they can use as many platforms as possible to reach their consumers. And I know the Biden-Harris administration has worked so hard to try to get our economy back on track. And, you know, going out today for a little small business Saturday shopping will really help our smaller entities stay afloat during this time, by any means and whatever platform they can reach. their consumers.
SIMON: Director Guzman, I have to ask. There is one issue that is gaining attention across the country: organized theft in retail stores. Major retailers, including CVS and Best Buy, are reporting a peak during the pandemic. I wonder what you mean from small businesses. What are your concerns there?
GUZMAN: Well, we want to make sure that doesn’t limit any of the purchases. So many people were planning to make these purchases in person. And small businesses will benefit as people – you know, well, with these high vaccination rates and the Biden-Harris administration’s control of the virus, we’re definitely going to be focusing on trying to get a lot of consumers into it. our small businesses to shop during this time, you know no matter what and most importantly knowing the challenges they have been through in the last year and how important it is to spend our money to get them through next year so may our beloved small businesses remain intact.
SIMON: Isabella Casillas Guzman, Administrator of the US Small Business Administration, thank you very much for being with us. And happy holidays to you.
GUZMAN: Thanks. Happy Holidays to all.
(MUSIC EXTRACT)
