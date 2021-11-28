Trading until evening, new hours for the German stock exchange which will remain open until the close of Wall Street. Is Piazza Affari also ready for overtime?





From Monday November 29, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange it will allow investors to trade stocks, ETF / ETP and mutual funds until 10 p.m., thus being able to react to events in the American markets. The extension of the time slot could lead to an increase in volumes for Deutsche Borsa, putting pressure on foreign competitors to consider a similar choice. But there is also the risk of increased costs with such a move. This extension of trading hours highlights the increasingly increasing competition between exchanges to gain customers, in fact, some like Moscow have already extended their trading hours to attract Asian customers, while others like the Tokyo Stock Exchange they are moving in that direction. Bolsas y Mercados Espaoles (BME), or the Spanish Stock ExchangeRather, communicated that it had reduced the holidays further, announcing that it would only be closed for three days in 2022. "The recent announcements by the Spanish and German stock exchanges that they intend to extend trading hours are a positive development that reflects the growing importance of individual investors, especially in Europe," remarks Michael Hall, head of the distribution at Spectrum Markets, which accounts for over a third of transactions carried out outside of traditional European market hours. No news however for the moment of Italian stock exchange (which belongs to Euronext). The Milan Stock Exchange has always been characterized by a few days of closure during the calendar year. The 2022 calendar The Exchange only provides four days closed for holidays: Friday April 15 (Good Friday); Monday April 18 (Easter Monday); Monday August 15 (Feast of the Assumption) Monday December 26 (Feast of St. Stephen).

