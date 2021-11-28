DIIs rack up 12,818 crore of shares in last 6 sessions: National institutions bought shares as REITs rushed during market rout





Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) were active buyers last week when stock markets faced a nervous sell-off as foreign portfolio investors (REITs) ditched stocks across the board.

While foreign investors have pulled out of shares worth Rs 25,000 crore ($ 3.34 billion) in the past six sessions, DII have accumulated shares worth Rs 12,818 crore during the same period. National institutions used all major corrections to buy stocks and reshuffle their portfolios. The benchmark Sensex has plunged 2,901 points, or 4.83%, to 57,107.15 in the past six sessions. When the Sensex fell 1,688 points on Friday, REITs withdrew Rs 5,785 crore from Indian markets while DIIs invested Rs 2,294 crore, according to data available from stock exchanges. On November 24, when the Sensex fell 320 points, REITs sold Rs 5,122 crore, but DIIs were buyers of shares worth Rs 3,809 crore. Insurance companies run by LIC and mutual funds are the main players in the market, absorbing sales triggered by REITs. National institutions follow the buying policy when others sell. They are long-term players and take every opportunity to get stocks at a low price, an analyst said. So far in November, REITs have withdrawn Rs 31,124 crore from Indian markets while DII have invested Rs 20,598 crore. LIC alone typically invests around Rs 50,000 crore in the markets each year. Analysts are worried about continued massive sales in the wake of several uncertainties related to the new variant of Covid and the tightening of monetary policy in the United States. The sharp market correction on Friday was mainly triggered by concerns over the new strain of the virus spotted in Africa. In March 2020, when the Covid pandemic first hit the world, the market collapsed and REITs withdrew from Rs 65,816 crore. However, DIIs who bought Rs 55,595 crore of shares took made a good profit as the markets subsequently rebounded. Setting the stage for further downward pressure in other global markets, the Dow Jones Industrial Average in the United States fell about 905 points, or 2.5%, on Friday on its worst day of the year, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slipped 2.3 percent. one hundred and 2.2 percent, respectively. The Dow Jones lost more than 1,000 points at the low of the session. The big question is whether retail investors will follow the REIT exit route. Retail investors have pumped money into the stock markets through mutual fund SIPs over the past 12 months. Another possible impact of the market rout will be on the IPO market which has seen a wave of activity with the entry of high profile unicorns. The liquidation of the REIT may accelerate if the United States tightens its monetary policy. Foreign brokerage firms downgraded India’s rating earlier this month due to high valuations. India’s valuations vis-à-vis its emerging market peers also stretched. The other negative trigger came from the RBI’s observation that valuations are stretched, said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services. Market action next week will depend on how the new virus strain spreads and how it impacts the world. The minutes of the recent FOMC meeting in the United States raise concerns about rising inflation, signaling higher chances of aggressive political tightening. Concerns about overvaluation and a possible rate hike haunt foreign investors.

