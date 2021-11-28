



Is Now A Good Time To Invest In Gold With Omicron Threatened Stock Markets? | Photo credit: iStock Images Global stock markets have been shaken up under the threat of the new variant of Covid-19 Omicron. Global markets, including Indian stock exchanges, have entered a free fall following the news of a highly mutated variant of Covid-19. The European Stoxx60 fell 2.8% while the US Dow Jones experienced its worst decline of the year as Wall Street indices plunged and the dollar plunged. Back home, BSE Sensex closed 1,687.94 points or 2.87% down to 57,107.15 while the NSE Nifty50 barometer index stood at 509.80 points or 2.91% down to 17,026.45, marking the worst day for stocks in seven months. The World Health Organization has recognized the newly recognized strain of omicron as a “variant of concern”. Several countries, including India, have placed new restrictions on travel, especially on inbound passengers from South Africa and a few other countries, in an effort to tackle the new strain which health experts say , could be more transmissible. The new wave of uncertainty once again puts the spotlight on safe haven precious metals such as gold and silver. Gold futures on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gained Rs 219 or 0.46% from yesterday’s close levels at Rs 47,640 for 10 grams on Friday. It reached a high of Rs 48,223 and a low of Rs 47,535 during the day. Commodities analysts say the positive outlook for gold in the near term can also be attributed to the US Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rate hikes and the depreciation of the Indian rupee (INR) against the US dollar. US dollar (USD). Mixed feelings surfaced in global commodities markets during the last trading session of this week. Precious metals edged up. London spot gold gained 1.0% and recovered over $ 1,800 an ounce while cash gained moderately on Friday. “Concerns about a new variant infection in Europe and subsequent growth concerns have fueled safe havens’ interest in gold. A falling dollar has also pushed prices above $ 1,800 per ounce, ”Geojit Financial Services said in a note. However, the rise remained capped as the Federal Reserve is expected to step up monetary tightening to curb price increases. A reversal is possible as long as the $ 1780 support holds the downside. An unexpected drop below the same level would reverse the trend and liquidate more, he added. Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said, “If MCX Gold February holds below the 47,800 level, it will continue its negative trend up to the 47,600 to 47,500 levels. Resistance is at 48,000 -48,100 levels ”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/business-economy/personal-finance/article/is-it-right-time-to-invest-in-gold-with-stock-markets-under-omicron-threat/835932 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos