Law firm Schall encourages investors in Meta Platforms, Inc. f / k / a Facebook, Inc. with losses of $ 100,000 to contact the firm





LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2021 / Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Meta Platforms, Inc. f / k / a Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FB) for violations of 10 (b) and 20 (a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and rule 10b-5 enacted thereunder by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors who purchased the Company’s securities between November 3, 2016 and October 4, 2021 inclusive (the “Recourse Period”), are invited to contact the company before December 27, 2021. If you are a shareholder who has suffered a loss, Click here to participate. We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected] The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by legal counsel. If you choose not to take any action, you can remain an absent member of the group. According to the complaint, the company made false and misleading statements to the market. Facebook has misled the market about its user growth. The Company knew or should have known that duplicate accounts represented a significant portion of its supposed growth and did not disclose the implications of duplicate accounts on the growth of its business and revenues. The company has failed to maintain a fair platform for all users, including protecting high level users with the “Cross Check / XCheck” system. The company has failed to take effective action against the bad actors on its platform, such as drug cartels, human traffickers and violent criminals. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and substantially misleading. When the market learned the truth from Facebook, investors suffered damage. The story continues Join the case to recoup your losses. The Schall law firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class actions and shareholder rights litigation. This press release may be considered an attorney’s advertisement in certain jurisdictions under applicable law and rules of professional conduct. CONTACT: Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

[email protected] THE SOURCE: Schall Law Firm See the source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/674855/SHAREHOLDER-ACTION-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Encourages-Investors-in-Meta-Platforms-Inc-fka-Facebook-Inc-with-Losses-of- 100,000-to-Contact-the Company

