Why Cardano, XRP, and Avalanche tokens plunged on Friday





What happened Black Friday was a red day for the entire cryptocurrency market, with most of the major tokens showing significant sales. Cardano (CRYPTO: NO), Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP), and avalanche‘s (CRYPTO: AVAX) tokens were down around 7%, 9% and 11%, respectively, in the previous 24 hours at 5:30 p.m. ET. Bitcoin was down about 8% and EthereumThe ether token has dropped about 9%. Cryptocurrencies aren’t the only ones showing big sales recently. In general, investors have moved away from high risk investments and stocks have also been hit hard in today’s trading. Friday’s massive sales in the cryptocurrency market may be more closely tied to the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain, but other factors are likely at play as well. So what A new variant of the coronavirus has been discovered in South Africa, and health officials fear it appears to be highly transmissible and able to bypass current vaccines. The announcement of this new variant, dubbed Omicron, corresponded to a sharp drop in the prices of cryptocurrencies and stocks. The S&P 500 the index ended the day down around 2.3%, while the index Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 2.2% and 2.5% respectively. Stocks and cryptocurrencies don’t always see high levels of correlation between market movements, but this is a case of the separate markets moving in tandem. In addition to the downward pressure resulting from concerns about the new COVID mutation, the valuations of many cryptocurrencies have fallen amid recent regulatory developments and the perception of a high risk for future crackdowns. China declared all cryptocurrency transactions illegal at the end of September, and has subsequently continued to crack down on minors and others deemed to violate its digital token policies. President Biden’s recently enacted infrastructure spending bill also created new rules for crypto brokers, and it’s not unreasonable to think that additional national regulations and taxes may be in the works. More recently, India introduced legislation that will effectively ban all private cryptocurrencies, sparking additional sales. Despite recent sales, Avalanche’s AVAX token has only fallen 3% in the past seven trading days. The cryptocurrency had made big gains after news that consulting giant Deloitte was building new software for disaster relief management in addition to the Avalanche blockchain, but its token price fell in response to more trends. wide of the market. Without a recent major positive price catalyst recently, Ripple’s XRP token has been caught in the bearish momentum affecting the broader crypto market and has fallen by around 12.5% ​​in the past seven days. Ripple is currently engaged in legal action with the Securities and Exchange Commission over whether its XRP token should be classified as a security. The lawsuit is slated to end next year, and CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently indicated favorable progress on the case is underway, but regulatory impacts remain a concern. Cardano has seen a particularly steep drop in the last week of trading, with its price per token down around 15% on this stretch. Trading platform provider eToro announced on November 23 that it will restrict trading of Cardano’s ADA token and TRONthe TRX token of “due to” business considerations in the constantly changing regulatory environment “. Now what Price volatility is the norm in the crypto space, and it’s helpful to put recent moves in context. Even with the recent massive sell-offs, tokens from Cardano, Ripple, and Avalanche each posted stellar gains throughout 2021 trading. Cryptocurrency price trends have tended to be very cyclical, but investors should understand that it is difficult to determine transitions from bearish momentum to bullish momentum, and vice versa, with a high level of accuracy. . The crypto market will likely continue to be very volatile in the near term. Investors may want to view sales as an opportunity to build positions in the best cryptocurrencies, and it is possible that Cardano, Ripple, and Avalanche tokens will bring in more of their huge gains, but it should be borne in mind. that they remain high risk investments. .

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/11/27/why-cardano-xrp-avalanche-tokens-plunged-friday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos