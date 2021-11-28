Seasoned strategist explains why S&P 500 will climb more than 10% to 5,300 by end of 2022 – and dismisses pessimists like Michael Burry





U.S. stocks rebounded significantly after the coronavirus sell-off in March 2020. Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images Brian Belski of BMO Capital Markets has the most bullish S&P 500 forecast in the market.

The veteran quarterback believes he will hit 5,300 by the end of next year, up from around 4,600 on Friday.

Belski explained to Insider why and dismissed market bears such as “The Big Short” investor Michael Burry. BMO Capital Markets Top Investment Strategist Brian Belski was on CNBC in March 2020 and predicted that there would be an “epic upward move” in US stocks, like “something we’ve never seen before”. He was right then, and he’s now back with Wall Street’s most bullish forecast for US stocks, predicting earlier this month that the S&P 500 could rebound more than 13% to 5,300d ‘by the end of 2022. At the root of Belski’s optimism is his belief that corporate earnings will remain strong, central banks will remain supportive, and inflation and supply chain issues should subside. “I think next year will be another good year because I think people are too focused on inflation. They are too focused on the negative,” he told Insider this week. “The fundamental construction of the US stock market is in wonderful condition. We have the best stock assets in the world, period.” Belski scorned market bears such as legendary investor Jeremy Grantham and Michael Burry of “The Big Short,” who are well known for warning that stocks are heroically overvalued and that a crash is imminent. There are many “Chicken Little” strategists, he said, referring to the popular tale character who warns that the sky is falling. Many of them had the same call for three years, he said, during which the shares skyrocketed and “they missed the whole move.” Fed tightening shouldn’t hurt stocks Belski and his colleagues dismissed fears that stocks might suffer from the Federal Reserve’s tightening monetary policy, setting out the reasoning behind their bullish forecast in a memo earlier in November. The Fed has already announced that it will cut its bond purchases by $ 15 billion per month in response to high inflation, which is at its highest in 31 years. But Belski et co. wrote: “The size of [the Fed’s] the balance sheet will remain very important for some time, which should continue to support equities. “ Even if the US central bank hikes interest rates in the middle of next year as expected, stocks should remain strong, they said. Belski acknowledged that US stocks have historically struggled in the three months following the Fed’s first cycle of interest rate hikes, with the S&P 500 falling 1.9% on average. “However, the index did quite well thereafter, gaining 7.5% on average over the next 12 months,” he noted. Inflation will subside and earnings will remain strong Either way, Belski believes inflation nervousness should subside next year as supply chain problems subside. BMO expects the U.S. Consumer Price Index 6.2% increase over one year in October to an increase of 2.4% by the end of 2022. More importantly, Belski believes corporate earnings will continue to drive stocks higher. Even though earnings growth is expected to slow, it’s still growth, he said. The strategist expects the S&P 500 earnings per share to rise 17% by the end of next year. Belski and his colleagues at BMO believe that given the recent stellar performance of stocks, they are likely to reach some volatility at some point, before resuming their advance. But they said it is very difficult to try to time the market and that a “hold investment strategy” is the best bet.

