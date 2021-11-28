Investors and the daring of hope

Nov. 28 (THEWILL) – The concept of daring hope emanates from the opening address Barrack Obama gave in just 20 minutes to the 2004 Democratic National Congress (DNC), while he was an Illinois senator and aspirant presidential. The address contains information about his family background and his outlook on America. She made him famous when he embarked on his presidential campaign in America. Some of the questions raised in the speech formed the backbone of his presidential campaign. The ideas were published in his memoirs when he became President of the United States of America.

This week, investors around the world are in the mood for World Investor Week (WIW), an annual event, initiated by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), a leading global policy forum for policymakers. securities regulation, to promote education and investor protection. Our own Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is part of the board of directors. He therefore called on all stock markets in Nigeria to celebrate investors by symbolically ringing the bell or beating the gong, a euphemism for the opening or closing of the market.

This informed the visit of students from the University of Lagos, Pan Atlantic University and Kings College to Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE) to ring the bell recently. It’s about exposing students to financial literacy. The IOSCO initiative is not new to exchanges as they all know the essence of investor education. It is as old as the history of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, which morphed into NGX after demutualization. The same goes for investor protection. However, it is to the credit of the international organization that World Investors Week (WIW) is a wake-up call for securities market regulators to defend the integrity of the markets.

As spokesperson for The Exchange, in 2005 a senior colleague and I were sponsored by the Stockholm Stock Exchange in Europe to participate in the Intercontinental Investor Education Forum. The Stockholm Stock Exchange was chosen primarily to give us a glimpse of how it demutualized in 1993, was listed in 2000, and made history as the first stock exchange to demutualize. and to go global without investors, there is no securities market and without their trust, the securities market is on the way out. At the heart of the obligations of market regulators is the protection of investors, while operators must be concerned with the creation of transferable securities and innovative products and services to attract investors. It is established in financial management that money has no color, race or creed. It gravitates where it is needed.

The securities market deals with intangible assets and therefore requires the integrity of regulators and operators to build and maintain investor confidence. The market exists to provide a platform that mobilizes funds from surplus economic units and channels them to loss-making units. The market is guided by rules and regulations, while market operators act as intermediaries. Investor education has expanded due to the rapid development of information and communication technologies (ICT). It is ironic that across the world, while many investors have made their fortunes through the securities market, others have watched helplessly as their savings vanish when the market has moved against them.

The NGX is still grappling with the flame of the 2008 global collapse as many Nigerian investors have developed apathy towards the market due to their massive losses. Some have died in the process, while some stockbrokers have either died or remained in correctional facilities to this day. Before the collapse, drivers, mechanics and other artisans became investment advisers in Nigeria. Many banks have forced their staff to obtain loans in order to take a position in the securities market. The crooks, who masqueraded as stockbrokers, made their fortunes from over-ambitious investors who wanted to become instant millionaires. The market has become predominantly short-term and stock prices have been overvalued. This was a vicarious liability case for regulators, operators and investors. Everyone is guilty. The rest is history.

The substance and essence of this year’s Global Investor Week goes beyond the bell or the gong, but a critical assessment of how investor education and protection could be more effective.

There is no doubt that the unfavorable operating environment in Nigeria, characterized by poor alignment of fiscal and monetary policies, sub-optimal use of the capital market by all levels of government, scarcity of foreign exchange, volatility of rates exchange rates, hostile market policies and insecurity have discouraged many portfolio investors from participating in our market.

As we celebrate investors, regulators and operators should step up their efforts in educating and protecting investors. The emergence of millennials and millennials demands more creative ways to develop retail investors in Nigeria. Market operators from various groups also invest in investor training. The Exchange’s renewed approach to building the capacity of retail investors is commendable. On a population of more than 200 million inhabitants, less than six million private investors is not reassuring.

The NGX Investor Protection Fund (IPF), its multiple windows for disseminating information to investors, the SEC complaints framework, the commissions decide to sanction market breaches with shipping, the direct cash settlement of transactions, the multiple subscription policy and efforts to address challenge unclaimed dividends, among others, are strategic ways to connect with investors to build confidence in the market.

By managing investment risks at the normative level, an average investor is expected to understand the risk / return tradeoff, personal risk profile, fundamentals of asset allocation, portfolio construction and rebalancing, analysis of financial ratios in an annual report and market timing to deploy techniques or fundamental analysis for buy and sell orders. But on the positive side, few investors have the technical knowledge. As part of this year’s Investor Week key messages, investors should partner with stock brokers for investment advice.

Regulators and operators should harmonize their relationship with market development. The high transaction costs in our market remain a bitter pill for investors to swallow. All efforts aimed at educating investors are a testament to the daring hope for investors across the Nigerian financial market. Despite the challenges, the leading securities market, NGX, has been ranked number one in the world in terms of return on investment in recent times. The resilient market is the flagship of Happy World Investors Week alpha investment returns for all categories of investors.