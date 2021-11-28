Do this before the Shiba Inu tanks

Shiba inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has skyrocketed in popularity over the past few months and has likely hit a few millionaires, and maybe even billionaires. This is because the cryptocurrency, inspired by a Japanese dog breed, has gained 53,216,940% in the past 15 months. If you invested $ 100 in August 2020, you would be sitting on over $ 5 million today.

But this is not a plug to buy today. In fact, Shiba Inu is not likely to post those kind of gains again, as the coin’s rapid rise is less about its intrinsic value and more about investor hype. And as newer types of cryptocurrencies that have more real value decline in the markets, Shiba Inu’s valuation has started to deflate, losing 20% ​​over the past week.

It’s a drop in the bucket for anyone who has benefited from cryptocurrency gains before, but it could signal the start of a downturn, or at least volatility that makes it a riskier bet than it is. has already been. And that should signal investors that maybe it’s time to look for other cryptocurrencies to invest in.

Before the Shiba Inu tanks, investors should invest their funds in more promising cryptocurrencies. I would suggest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL).

A response to opponents of cryptocurrency

OK, I’ll admit it: I’m not a big fan of cryptocurrency. I don’t recommend speculative investing, and cryptocurrency in general looks like big speculation to me. I would never recommend investing in Shiba Inu, which apparently blew up on nothing but the hype.

But like pieces such as Bitcoinand Ethereum are becoming more accepted in the world at large, with reputable companies such as Pay Paland Squareby looking into them, and they are accepted as a form of payment by traders, it is hard to ignore the fact that they have a use.

This is where Ethereum comes in. Ethereum is a decentralized finance technology (DeFi) that is built on the blockchain. If you don’t know too much about cryptocurrency, this probably wasn’t a useful definition. So, to further explain, decentralized finance refers to financial transactions that take place without a central authority, or an intermediary, such as a bank. Blockchain refers to a digital ledger, or transaction database, where developers can encode information into blocks of data that are linked together, forming a chain.

There are several reasons why Ether (the cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum platform) looks like more than a speculative investment. One is that more companies, such as Starbucks, accept it as a method of payment. Another is that it is used in the execution of digital transactions, such as the purchase of digital art. Finally, it is traded on more exchanges and through traditional trading apps, such as PayPal.

Ethereum has a market cap of $ 493 billion and is the second most traded cryptocurrency on the cryptocurrency exchange Global Coinbase. He is up 584% from last year, which is a more lasting gain than that of Shiba Inu. If you want to invest in cryptocurrency, Ethereum is probably a great place to start.

A new option with long-term potential

Solana is similar to Ethereum, built on the same DeFi and blockchain foundation. But it’s newer (so investors got a head start) as well as faster and cheaper. It allows developers to create dApps, or decentralized applications, that interact with the blockchain, or instructions that support its projects.

Its creators developed it to be more scalable than what already exists, which means it could have far-reaching applications in finance and other digital applications. They say, “Developers can think of Solana as a global computer on which anyone in the world can deploy programs and communicate with those that already exist.”

It can handle 65,000 transactions per second, which the developers say is 4,000 times faster than Ethereum, and the transaction fee is $ 10 per million transactions. It’s also compatible with Ethereum, so users can move tokenized assets between the two. In other words, this is a top tier solution for cryptocurrency users, which could be appealing to investors.

Solana, or the Sol token used to exchange it, has a market cap of $ 65 billion and it is the fourth most traded cryptocurrency on Coinbase. It has grown by over 9,000% in the past year, but has a long future ahead of it as it improves over previous DeFi platforms.

Then again, investors might want to invest in investments that are safer than cryptocurrency as a whole, or gain exposure to cryptocurrency through established companies.