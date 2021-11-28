PSX tumbles 5.1pc following policy rate hike in one weekNews





KARACHI: The benchmark index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) recorded the largest weekly decline after March 27, 2020, in the outgoing week. The KSE-100 index lost 2,375 points or 5.11% on a weekly basis to close at 44,114 points. According to Arif Habib Ltd, the decline in the value of the shares is mainly due to the increase in its key rate by 150 basis points to 8.75% by the State Bank of Pakistan, coupled with an alarming current account deficit which widened to $ 5.1 billion in the first four months. from 2020-21. Other key factors in the equity market decline included continued net sales by foreign investors as part of the transition of PSXs from MSCI emerging markets to frontier markets, as well as a decline in foreign exchange reserves which put pressure on the national currency. The fact that last week was also a rollover week also led to chaotic and gloomy feelings on the stock market, he added. Despite the announcement of a staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), investor sentiment remained subdued. There was, however, some sort of rebound in the benchmark after oil traders ended their strike following a deal with the government to increase their margin. News of Saudi Arabia’s $ 3 billion influx next week and a sharp drop in international oil prices also gave the stock market a breathing space. At the sector level, the downward contribution was led by cement, which took 462 points from the index, followed by commercial banking (326 points), technology and communication (290 points), fertilizers (270 points) and oil and gas exploration (252 points). On the script side, the main losers were Lucky Cement, who lost 205 points, followed by TRG Pakistan (177 points), Habib Bank Ltd (114 points), Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (98 points) and Engro Corporation (95 points) . Foreigners sold shares worth $ 39.1 million against a net sale of $ 25 million the week before. Significant sales were recorded in commercial banks ($ 15.7 million) and fertilizers ($ 6.3 million). Locally, the purchases were reported by individuals ($ 16 million) and businesses ($ 13.3 million). Average daily volume and traded value for the outgoing week increased 8% and 13% to 264 million shares and $ 60 million, respectively. According to AKD Securities, the stock market is expected to shift gears and turn to the positive side in the coming week. The expectation of a change of direction is due to a collapse in the crude oil market, which will bring some relief on the commodities front. On the other hand, news of a new variant of Covid-19 may cause panic across the world, he added. Posted in Dawn, le 28 November 2021

