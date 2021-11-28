Small Business Saturdays are important for local traders





White House officials said last year Small Business Saturday hit a record sales record, with spending estimated at $ 19.8 billion.

ST. LOUIS Two days after Thanksgiving is Small Business Saturday, a day many marketers consider even more important to their bottom line than Black Friday. According to the Small Business Administration, there are over 32 million small businesses in the United States, and more than half of American workers own or are employed by a small business. White House officials said last year Small Business Saturday hit a record sales record, with spending estimated at $ 19.8 billion. READ: Saint-Louis businesses bank on Saturday small business buyers On Manchester Road in Maplewood, small is big. This is our treat and chew bar, said Sheri Phipps, owner of Airedale Antics pet supplies, “some of the most fabulous all-natural dog and cat chews you can find. She hit some of the highlights. Dried duck heads, she said, holding one up. People are disgusted, but in fact it is a wonderful chew for a dog. Phipps said Small Business Saturdays were one of their biggest days of the year. The cash register, she says, but also the customer service part. It’s one of our biggest days, we all see our friends, we make new friends. A reporter from 5 On Your Side asked traders how business compares today to a year ago. Down the street at Maven Bath & Candle Company, owner Kate Bethel has never strayed from Maplewood. For us, it’s been good business, Bethel said. We have certainly seen an increase in sales and traffic. So far, so good. The Craft Alliance on Delmar offers gifts created by artists and buyers willing to pay for their products. Client Teresa Feathers said, I actually come every year. One of my favorite artists is a woman named Elaine, and I get a piece from her almost every year. Feathers held what appeared to be a small, colorful ceramic dish. I love supporting businesses in Saint-Louis and artisans in Saint-Louis, she added. So my sister is taking classes here and that’s how we heard about Craft Alliance, said client Caroline McCosker, and this year it’s really important for me to support local businesses, especially artists. . MORE: 8 Ways To Support Locals For Small Business Saturday In St. Louis https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

