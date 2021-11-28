Weekly Stock Market and Economy Recap: Economic Growth and Inflation Threat Continues

S&P 500 results update

S&P 500 earnings per share (EPS) increased to $ 216.03 this week. Futures EPS is now + 36% year-to-date.

97% of companies have now published results for the third quarter. 81% exceeded estimates and results were 10.2% above expectations. Q3 earnings growth rate is now + 42.4%. (Refinitiv I / B / I / O data)

S&P 500 futures price / earnings ratio

S&P 500 price / earnings ratio (PE) fell to 21.3 this week due to the rise in EPS and the fall in the price of the index.

S&P 500 earnings yield is now 4.7%, remaining well above the Treasury bill rate, which fell to 1.49% this week.

Economic data review

Sales of existing homes for October

for October exceeded expectations, at 6.34 million units, an increase of + 0.8% from last month, but down -5.8% from the same period the last year, as supply constraints fail to keep up with demand. Monthly gains were led by the Midwest (+ 4.2%) while the Northeast actually saw a decline of 2.6%, the South rose 0.4% and the West remained unchanged. .

“Home sales remain resilient, despite low inventories and growing affordability issues. Inflationary pressures, such as rapidly rising rents and rising consumer prices, may cause some potential buyers to seek the protection of a fixed, consistent mortgage payment.

Median selling price of existing homes

The median selling price of existing homes is now $ 353,900, or + 13.1% over the past 12 months. Price increases over the past 12 months have been led by the South (+ 16.1%), Midwest (+ 7.8%), West (+ 7.7%), Northeast ( + 6.4%).

“Among a portion of the workforce, there is a continuing trend towards the flexibility of working anywhere, which has contributed to increased sales in parts of the country. Record stock markets and unprecedented house prices have helped to dramatically increase the total wealth of consumers and, together with extended flexibility of remote working, increased demand for housing in holiday regions. “

The unsold inventory is now at a 2.4 month supply, still well below the 6 month supply level typically associated with a balanced market.

rose at an annualized rate of 13% in October, up from 12.9% last month and still well above the long-term average of 6-7%. Little hope of reigning over the inflationary threat until this figure drops below the historical average without raising the short-term Fed Funds rate, which will likely not happen until the summer of 2022 at the earliest .

Second estimate of real GDP for the third quarter

Second estimate of real gross domestic product for the third quarter () stands at + 2.1%, slightly better than the first estimate (+ 2.0%). Real GDP is now + 1.4% above the pre-COVID peak.

Percent change in real GDP

The third quarter remains the slowest quarter of economic growth since the COVID recession, but all signs point to much stronger growth in the fourth quarter, with the Atlanta Fed’s latest GDP estimate at + 8.2% .

Weekly unemployment claims

fell to 199K, again below pre-COVID levels. You actually have to go back to 1969 to find a better result. Another good sign for the job market.

New home sales for October

for October rose + 0.4%, to 745K. Sales are still down -23.1% over the past 12 months as supply constraints and labor shortages limit new home production.

Median selling price of new homes

Median selling price of new homes rose + 0.7% in October, to $ 407,700. The median sale price of new homes has increased by + 17.5% over the past 12 months. Strong demand and lack of supply keep prices high.

Core PCE Less Power & Energy

Personal consumption expenditure less food and energy () up + 0.4% over the month, in line with expectations. Core PCE is now in the last 12 months, up from the annualized rate of 3.7% last month. Like the, inflation is at its highest level since November 1990.

Real personal income excluding transfer payments

excluding transfer payments rose + 0.04% in October, to a new all-time high, and + 1.4% over the past 12 months. Despite the increases, it still does not compete with the rise in consumer prices of between 4 and 6%. Turning out to be a hidden tax on consumers.

Notable gains

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ 🙂 published quarterly which were only + 2% above expectations, a growth rate of + 12%. This is the smallest quarterly pace since the company went public. Sales were + 3% above expectations and a growth rate of + 35%.

“Through innovation and dedication, we will continue to provide happiness to our customers. Going forward, we expect to end the year between $ 4.079 billion and $ 4.081 billion in total revenue, representing growth of approximately 54% year-over-year, along with strong growth of profitability and operating cash flow. “We are fast becoming an indispensable platform for businesses, individuals and developers to connect, collaborate and integrate into the flexible hybrid world of work. We believe our global brand, innovative technologies and large customer base position us well. for the future.”

Although the pace of sales growth has slowed, the company’s profitability has improved slightly. Customers who generated more than $ 100,000 in revenue in the past 12 months are up 94%, and fourth-quarter projections are slightly higher than Street expectations.

Despite record sales and profits, the stock price hit a new 52-week low and fell about 15% on Friday. The stock went from $ 60 to $ 600 last year, so some consolidation was to be expected. The chart above shows the pace of sequential growth in quarterly sales since the IPO. After peaking during the pandemic, its rate of growth slowed to a stop. Sequential third-quarter sales growth was a new low for the company at + 2.9%, and according to the company’s projections, sequential fourth-quarter sales growth will be 0%.

I think the market is overreacting but I don’t have a great conviction about it. Strong competition from Microsoft (NASDAQ 🙂 and Cisco (NASDAQ :), slowing sales and eventual return to normal could have an effect for some time.

Summary

The week began with the appointment of the current Fed Chairman, Powell, by the President for a further 4-year term. I am rating this as positive only because it alleviates some of the uncertainties that would have come from a new Fed chairman.

The flurry of economic data this week has largely reinforced the expansion that is still very present, as well as the inflationary threat. Personal income increases, but not at the rate of rising costs (inflation) when government transfer payments are subtracted. With global transfer payments slowing (or stopping altogether), price increases could be particularly painful for consumers in the future.

from the November meeting were released last week. It appears that more voting members of the Fed are willing to accelerate the reduction in its bond buying program, which could push back the timing of the first short-term interest rate hike.

Various participants noted that the (policy-making) committee should be prepared to adjust the pace of asset purchases and raise the target range for the federal funds rate sooner than participants currently anticipate if the Inflation continued to exceed levels consistent with the committee’s objectives. . “

One can only hope.

At the end of the shortened vacation week, all attention returned to the ongoing COVID saga. Markets fell on the idea of ​​further restrictions. A few takeaways, 1) too early to draw any conclusions, and 2) Friday’s volumes were very low due to the holidays and the half day (markets closed at 1:00 p.m. EST), which likely caused exacerbated market movements.

We’ve all been left behind, as few, if any, market participants are infectious disease experts. It’s best to focus on what’s tangible right now, earnings are great, valuations are reasonable, rates stay low, and unless there are bottlenecks there is little risk of a recession over the next 6-12 months. .

This coming week: 9 S&P 500 companies will release their results next week. I’ll be paying attention to Salesforce (NYSE 🙂 on Tuesday, Crowdstrike (NASDAQ 🙂 and Veeva Systems (NYSE 🙂 on Wednesday, and DocuSign (NASDAQ 🙂 on Thursday.

