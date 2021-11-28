Business
The US stock market suffers from a horrendous Black Friday sell-off. Here are the biggest losers (and winners).
Wall Street shares fell sharply on Black Friday as investors reacted to new travel bans resulting from the discovery in South Africa of a new variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average
DJIA,
the S&P 500 index
SPX,
and the Nasdaq Composite
COMP,
were all down at least 2% for the day, the main American shopping day known as Black Friday, during which retailers are traditionally seen as entering the dark of the year.
Looking under the hood, the damage was widespread.
Energy values
The S&P 500 energy sector
SP500.10,
closed by 4% as crude oil prices
XLE,
trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange experienced double-digit percentage declines.
The SPDR Energy Select Sector fund
XLE,
was down 4%. The fund was led by declines in APA Corp.
WHAT,
Western Oil
OXY,
Devon Energy Corp.
DVN,
and Marathon Oil Corp.
MRO,
Finance
Financials was the second worst Black Friday performance among the 11 sectors of the S&P 500 index
SPX,
weighed down by falling yields on Treasury bills, particularly the 10-year Treasury bill
TMUBMUSD10Y,
The S&P 500 financial sector
SP500.40,
was down 3.3%. The SPDR Financial Sector Select ETF
XLF,
which tracks the sector index, was dragged down by declines in American Express Co.
AXP,
Comerica Inc.
CMA,
Huntington Bancshares Inc.
HBAN,
Wells Fargo & Co.
WFC,
and Invesco
IVZ,
Drug stocks
Drugmakers surged, with Moderna shares
MRNA,
which makes one of the most widely administered COVID vaccines, skyrocketing by more than 20%. Pfizer SharesPFEadvanced by 6%.
However, these gains did not give much of a boost to funds linked to pharmaceuticals, including the ETF Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals.
PJP,
which ended up down 1.6%; IShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF
IHE,
up only 0.2% on the day; and SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF
XPH,
down 1.9%.
Travel-related actions
The popular US airline-linked exchange-traded fund Global JETS, which has become a good indicator of market sentiment on the progression of pandemic-related restrictions and towards the economic recovery, closed 7.2%.
The aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co.
BA,
down 5%, and Southwest Airlines
LCV,
the stock was more than 4% lower. American Airlines Shares
AAL,
collapsed more sharply, losing 8.8%. Meanwhile, Expedia is sharing
EXPED,
were down 9.5% and United Airlines
UAL,
traded almost 10%.
A separate exchange-traded fund that is sometimes used to represent optimism about business changes related to COVID restrictions, the ETFMG Travel Tech ETF
A WAY,
was down 6.4% on Friday.
Home business
However, a number of household stocks outperformed the market as a whole. Zoom Video Communications Inc.
ZM,
grew 5.7%, while streaming giant Netflix
NFLX,
gained 1.1%.
ETF Direxion Homework,
FMH,
lost 1.2%. Decline of Avaya Holdings Corp.
AVYA,
Xerox Holdings Corp.
XRX,
and Progress Software Corp.
PRG,
were the worst performers in the ETF.
Crypto
Crypto prices were also taking him on the chin.
Bitcoin
BTCUSD,
was down 5% in the past 24 hours, trading at $ 54,840 at noon Friday on CoinDesk. The cryptocurrency is down more than 20% from its all-time high of $ 68,990 on November 10, meeting a common criterion for a bear market in an asset.
To verify: Major Cryptocurrencies Tumble Amid Concerns Over New Variant Of Coronavirus
The dollar
Meanwhile, the US dollar lost 0.7% on the session, as measured by the ICE US Dollar index.
DXY,
Pulling it down for almost a 16 month high.
