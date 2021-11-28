1 share to buy, 1 to throw away when markets open: Novavax, American Airlines

Wall Street shares sold on Friday, in the shortened post Thanksgiving session. The benchmark suffered one of its biggest losses of the year as fears over a new variant of the coronavirus scared the market.

The World Health Organization has called the highly mutated COVID B.1.1529 variant, which was first detected in South Africa, a “variant of concern,” the first such designation since the Delta variant ago. a year. While it’s still not clear whether the new mutation, dubbed ‘Omicron’, is deadlier than previous strains, scientists and health officials fear it may no longer be transmissible.

The coming week is set to be another hectic one, as investors monitor further developments in the lingering health crisis and key testimony from the Federal Reserve Chairman of Congress is on the agenda. We’ll also see some important economic data, such as the latest, and earnings from companies like Salesforce (NYSE :), Crowdstrike (NASDAQ 🙂 and DocuSign (NASDAQ :).

Whichever direction the market takes, below we highlight one action that may be called for in the coming days and one that may experience further losses.

Remember though, our timeline is only for the coming week.

Stock to buy: Novavax

COVID-related developments are expected to dominate market sentiment over the coming week amid growing fears about the novel variant of the Omicron coronavirus. This is expected to lead to increased purchasing activity for Novavax (NASDAQ :), which said it has already started work on a version of its original COVID-19 vaccine, the newly discovered variant.

The vaccine developer said he will have the new vaccine ready to be tested and manufactured in the coming weeks.

NVAX stock, which started the year at $ 111.51 and climbed to an all-time high of $ 331.00 in early February, ended Friday’s session at $ 217.97, its best level since September 28. At current levels, the stock of Gaithersburg, Maryland biotech company has a market capitalization of approximately $ 16.5 billion.

Novavax has thrived this year amid bullish bets that its coronavirus vaccine will materialize into a major revenue stream in the years to come. Year-to-date, stocks have gained 95.5%, well outpacing the 22.3% increase in the S&P 500 over the same period.

The vaccine maker, which received its first Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) earlier this month in Indonesia, has said it is on track to file an EUA application in the United States by the end of 2021. It has also filed for approval with the European Medicines Agency. as well as in Canada.

Using its recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology, it produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging diseases.

Disposal stock: American Airlines

As fears spring from another potential wave of coronavirus – and subsequent global restrictions and lockdowns to slow the spread of the disease – shares of American Airlines (NASDAQ 🙂 are set to endure another miserable week.

Health officials in Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, said two passengers who arrived in Sydney from southern Africa on Saturday evening tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The Australian cases were the latest indication that the Omicron variant, which has also been detected in the UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Israel, Hong Kong and Botswana, is spreading around the world.

As the prevalence of the infection increases, some authorities have started to reimpose restrictions on travel from southern African countries. The United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Australia, Israel and Singapore have already suspended flights from the region.

This could result in more negative action for American, which serves 126 international destinations in 64 different countries.

AAL stock closed at a more than nine-month low at $ 17.75 on Friday, which earned the Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier a market cap of $ 11.5 billion.

It is now about 32% below its post-pandemic high of $ 26.09 reached on March 18, highlighting the airliner’s ongoing struggles amid the sharp drop in air travel during the pandemic. of coronavirus.

At current valuations, American Airlines is the fourth American airline behind Southwest Airlines (NYSE :), Delta Air Lines (NYSE 🙂 and United Airlines (NASDAQ :).