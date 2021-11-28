Torment of Juventus: raided by the police and in difficulty in Serie A





As if the search of their offices by police investigating financial crimes wasn’t bad enough for Juventus, Italy’s most successful football team are also suffering damaging turmoil on the pitch. For nine consecutive seasons, Juventus won the Italian title before being overthrown as champions by Inter Milan in May. Now the team are booed by their fans as they slide down the leaderboard. The taunts followed a 1-0 loss to Atalanta on Saturday, which left the 36 champions of Italy in eighth place after more than a third of the season. It’s not about trying to win back the title now, just a scramble to avoid missing out on UEFA’s lucrative income with Atalanta seven points clear of the fourth and final qualifying place for the Champions League. Although it followed a disheartening 4-0 collapse at Chelsea on Tuesday, at least a berth in this season’s Champions League round of 16 has already been secured for February. Great uncertainty hangs over his leadership in the coming weeks, however, after financial police raided the club’s offices in Turin and Milan on Friday to gather information relating to player transfers and agent relations between 2019 and this year. . Prosecutors are investigating whether anyone at the club, which is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, has collected illegal commissions from player transfers and loans. The case also explores whether investors have been misled by issuing invoices for non-existent transactions to demonstrate income which could in turn be viewed as false accounting. Juventus have confirmed that their chairman Andrea Agnelli is under investigation along with vice chairman Pavel Nedved, a former decorated player, CFO Stefano Cerrato and other former staff. Italian market regulator CONSOB is investigating Juventus’ player trading revenue which was 43.2 million (now $ 50 million) in 2020-2021 and 172 million (now $ 195 million) during the year. ‘Previous exercice. The company is cooperating with investigators, Juventus said in a statement, and with CONSOB and hopes it will clarify any aspect of interest to it as it believes it has acted in accordance with laws and regulations governing the preparation of financial reports, in accordance with accounting principles and international football industry practices and market conditions. The investigation is yet another setback for Agenlli, who brought title-winning coach Massimiliano Allegri back after Andrea Pirlo struggles in his only season at the helm. The end of the teams’ supremacy in Serie A coincided with the fall from grace in football politics for Agnelli, whose reign at the helm of the European Club Association ended in April with his ill-fated attempt to stand down. separate from UEFA and form a largely closed Super League. . Agenlli, along with Barcelona and Real Madrid, still clings to hopes of launching a breakaway competition that locks in places for the elite like Juve. Why the two-time European champions would be so desperate for such a competition has been reinforced by their domestic struggles and losses to sides like Atalanta, who only made their Champions League debut until 2019. More AP football: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

