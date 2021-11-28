What is the amount of tax on the sale of unlisted shares?

The bull run in listed stock markets has also led to a bull run in unlisted markets where investors buy and sell shares of private companies (like Reliance Retail, HDFC Securities), which are currently not listed on the NSE ( National Stock Exchange) or on the BSE. Share prices in unlisted markets have also risen dramatically over the past year and investors are sitting on some fine gains. These shares are bought in unlisted markets through direct brokers / sellers and also sold in unlisted markets in the same way. As these shares are not sold on a listed stock exchange, no STT (tax on transactions on securities) is applicable and therefore the mode of application of the taxes is also different from listed securities.

Tax rate on the sale of unlisted shares: The tax rate on gains realized on the sale of those shares would depend on the long-term or short-term nature of those shares.

1. If the holding period is longer than 24 months, the long-term capital gains tax rate (LTCG) is 20% (with indexation advantage)

2. If the holding period is less than 24 months, the tax on short-term capital gains (STCG) is at the rate of the slab.

In the case of listed securities, shares held for more than 12 months are considered long term and a flat rate tax of 10% is levied. In the event that the listed security is held for less than 12 months, a flat rate tax of 15% would be levied.

Method of calculating capital gains: For the purposes of calculating capital gains, the fair market value of unlisted stocks must be determined. Then, the greater of the actual selling price would be deemed to be the selling price for tax purposes. From the value calculated above, the acquisition cost as well as any transfer expense would be subtracted. In the event of long-term capital gains, indexation would also be allowed and we will use the indexed acquisition cost “instead of the actual acquisition cost”. The LTCG exemption can also be claimed under section 54F by investing the money in a dwelling house.

RTI deposit: A person holding unlisted shares is required to declare them in his income tax return. ITR-1 and ITR-4 cannot be used in this case and only ITR-2 and ITR-3 can be used. If, in addition to the gains on the sale of shares, a person also has business income, then those gains should be reported in IRB-3. If the person has no business income, then those earnings would be disclosed in IRB-2.

In case of STCG, these should be disclosed in Annex CG at point No. A5; in case of LTCG, it should be disclosed in Annex CG under no.B9.

It should be noted that even if the natural person did not buy or sell unlisted shares during the year, but simply owns unlisted shares purchased in previous years, they would also be required to disclose these. shares not listed in the RTI. .

Details regarding the opening balance of securities on the first day of the financial year, the shares bought / sold as well as the closing balance of the securities on the last day of the financial year should be disclosed in point (j) of Part One. general. This is one of the most common mistakes people who own unlisted stocks end up making; they do not disclose it in the RTI until the year of the sale. It is important to note here that if a person held an unlisted share at any time during the year, it must be declared in the computer declaration even if there is no transaction.

Leave and postpone: If the shares are sold at a loss, the resulting loss cannot be deducted from any other source of income, namely salary, real estate, business income and other sources, but cannot be deducted. as capital gains.

Long-term capital losses resulting from the disposal of unlisted shares can only be offset with LTCG. However, the short-term capital loss can be offset with both LTCG and STCG. If there is still a loss even after offsetting, it can be carried forward for 8 years and offset against any capital gains that may arise over the next 8 years.

Karan Batra is the founder of Charteredclub.com.

