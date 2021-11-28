Buyers are buying more than ever from resale retailers. here’s why

Second-hand retail businesses are successful with buyers focused on sustainability and hard-to-find items, while avoiding the supply chain pressures felt by traditional retailers.

Big box retailers like Walmart and Target have focused on cutting prices and absorbing rising costs of shipping, labor and materials for shoppers. Other retailers, like Macy’s and Kohl’s, have raised their prices to keep up with rising costs.

But The RealRealandThredUpare resale companies highlight their used supply chains, inventory levels and prices.

“While many retailers have been forced to raise prices due to inflation or supply chain pressure, we do not have the same level of exposure,” said James Reinhart, CEO from ThredUp, during the company’s recent third quarter earnings conference call.

According to Reinhart, ThredUp’s business comes entirely from its users nationwide and does not rely on direct manufacturing for inventory.

“We have chosen to strategically lower prices in order to engage as many customers as possible at a time when consumers are feeling price pressure in many other aspects of their lives,” he added.

ThredUp’s prices fell an average of 15% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year. Reinhart said the company will continue to keep prices low through ThredUp’s nationwide supply system.

The company reported record quarterly third-quarter revenue of $ 63.3 million, up 35% year-on-year. It also saw a record number of active buyers at 1.4 million and a record number of orders at 1.3 million, growing 14% and 28% year-on-year, respectively.

Julie Wainwright, Founder and CEO of theRealReal, said after her third quarter results that the company’s inventory has exceeded pre-Covid levels, adding “we think we are well positioned from a business perspective. offer as we enter the “holiday season”.

She also noted that RealRealis was shielded from the inflationary impacts that other companies are seeing.

TheRealReal reported total third quarter revenue of $ 119 million, a 53% increase from last year. There were 757,000 orders in the third quarter, up 38% year-on-year.

“Along with the problem of resale and all the empty storefronts, I have no doubts that retail is changing,” said Tim This, Founder and President of Tim This Retail Consulting.

Yet investors are not entirely convinced by the prospects for these companies, even amid the worldwide supply chain issues for retailers. ThredUp’s stock has been volatile since its initial IPO this year, and after its recent earnings led to a one-day rebound, stocks have continued on a downward trajectory. RealReal has benefited from its recent profits, but is still down almost 25% this year.