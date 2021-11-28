Is this dividend from the shipping industry a winner for the coming year?





Cast anchor on successful and profitable dry bulk haulage business in Q3 Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ: GOGL) isn’t much of a household name, but the share price climbed nearly 15% after encouraging third quarter results were released on November 24. A sharp increase in its dividend also helped Golden Ocean’s sizzling earnings on Wall Street. The company’s sails are currently being filled with a favorable wind, but it also operates in a very cyclical industry, which raises questions about the duration of its earnings. A good year and solid gains for the shipping company Golden Ocean flourished in 2021, a fact highlighted by its third quarter earnings report. Total revenue for the quarter climbed 108.8% year-on-year, from $ 185.6 million in 2020 to $ 387.6 million this year. The numbers for the first nine months of the year were almost as positive, jumping about 87% to $ 821.4 million. In the end, the company’s net profit of $ 195.3 million grew 399% year-over-year, while for the first nine months, net profit totaled $ 323.4 million. dollars versus a net loss of $ 61 million in 2020 over the same period. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) also rose sharply, showing that the company has not significantly diluted its share. The sender started 2021 with $ 153 million in cash, a sum he has now accumulated to nearly $ 242.4 million. It acquired or ordered 25 new ships while selling several older ships, keeping its fleet modern and functional. Among the vessels are seven latest generation ECO-type Kamsarmax vessels. They are large, energy efficient, shallow draft vessels capable of meeting modern environmental standards. Financially, Golden Ocean continued to pay dividends. The company initially suspended its dividend in the final months of 2019, but it has started paying again as the 2021 hits unfolded. In its third quarter earnings report, it announced a 70% increase in quarterly dividends to $ 0.85 per share per quarter. Golden Ocean’s Golden Opportunity While conditions in some of the west coast ports have eased, dry bulk transport services are still in high demand, far exceeding supply. Golden Ocean cites multiple research sources in the presentation accompanying its third quarter earnings report, including data from the Baltic Exchange indicating that the bulk cargo fleet utilization is 98%. At the same time, the net growth of the freight fleet is at its lowest level in years, estimated at 2.7% in 2021, 1.9% in 2022 and 1.6% in 2023, due to the difficulty of obtain financing and a manufacturing bottleneck caused by the new emissions regulations, as revealed by Arctic Securities Research. In practical terms, the demand for cargo services is “maximum”, with almost all dry bulk carriers already covered. The extremely low rate of new ship production means that the supply of freighters will not increase significantly over the next two years either. The basic economy dictates a limited supply and high demand will result in strongly supported, and possibly increasing, prices for shipping services. Noting the role of government stimulus and economic activity in stimulating the need for maritime transport, CEO Ulrik Andersen said during the call for results that “GDP growth is a good indicator of demand dry bulk “. As fleet growth slows sharply, demand, even at normalized levels, will continue to grow comfortably faster than supply, ”predicting the continued strong performance of the company in 2022 and 2023. Nearly full utilization of the current dry bulk transport fleet and the extremely slow growth of that fleet for at least two more years looks strongly bullish for Golden Ocean. The demand for materials and the means to bring them across the ocean to customers is unlikely to abate anytime soon. Despite the cyclical nature of shipping company fortunes, Golden Ocean and similar shipping stocks can have smooth sailing and profitable growth locked in in the short to medium term. However, the long term should be treated with more caution, and later reassessment will be appropriate.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

