Fuels on the rise: see profit options on the stock market in addition to Petrobras





With the rise in the price of a barrel of oil and the impact on fuel prices, the Executive and part of the Legislature put pressure on Petrobras to intervene in the company. The reflexes have been observed in the shares of the listed company.

In one month (between 4/10 and 4/11), the value of the Petrobras share (PETR4) has fallen by 9.22%. From January to today (4/11), papers remained practically stable, with a drop of 1.51%.

Those who want to escape the fluctuation around Petrobras have other assets in the oil and gas sector as an alternative, such as stocks, equity funds, and Brazilian certificates of deposit (BDR), as are called and traded. on B3.

History of oil and gas assets Active / Change (from 03/18/2021 to 11/03/2021): Petrobras (PETR4): + 26%

PetroRio (PRIO3): + 35%

3R Oil (RRRP3): -19.5%

Vitré Pétrolier Fund: + 26.61%

BDR EXXO34: + 13.47%

Ibovespa (IBOV): -8.03% To invest or not to invest in Petrobras? “The oil and gas market is ‘booming’ around the world. As we live in political turmoil, this is reflected in risk premiums, especially at Petrobras, ”said Matheus Spiess, analyst at Empiricus. Spiess believes the post-pandemic period will lead to even greater demand for oil, which should keep prices high. Although Petrobras has gone through a period of reorganization of its finances and shows good results (net profit of R $ 31.1 billion in the third quarter), the political risk still exists. “Turmoil is expected due to next year’s election, but it’s still worth keeping the papers even in times of risk because they should be worth more,” he said. A strategist at RB Investimentos, Gustavo Cruz advises against investing in Petrobras to those who wish to buy the shares now. Anyone who already owns the shares should wait until at least early 2022 before deciding whether it is worth selling them. “There is a favorable context for the company, but interference in the company is against it. While the current situation is good, the wait is not. Everything that is put on the table for the 2022 election game involves a pricing policy. I believe there are options. that will continue to grow, ”said Cruz. Like Cruz, Bruce Barbosa, founding partner of Nord Research, advises against investing in Petrobras. For him, the statement by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) on October 28 that Petrobras has a “social bias” and, for this reason, should not make very high profits, “as he did” , reinforces interference in the company. “For the investor, the goal is for the company to grow, earn more and more profits and distribute even larger dividends. But in the case of state-owned enterprises, this is not always the case. The president himself said that Petrobras cannot make a lot of profit, ”he said. Barbosa. Options beyond PETR4 Besides Petrobras, the Empiricus analyst highlights other opportunities in the oil and gas sector both domestically and abroad. Among them, the shares of 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), dedicated to activity in mature oil fields, and sector ETFs, as well as BDRs of oil companies, such as BP. For the RB Investimentos strategist, anyone who is going to start investing in the oil and gas sector now and who has a more moderate profile can start with investment funds. For those with a more aggressive profile and who have some experience in stock market operations, he recommends the same as Spies: opt for ETFs, funds that track the performance of a benchmark index. PetroRio (PRIO3) as an alternative Barbosa, of Nord Research, points to the actions of PetroRio (PRIO3), an independent oil and gas company, as one of the strengths of the local market. “It’s about a hundredth the size of Petrobras, produces 1% of its volume, but it’s growing at breakneck speed. With no dependence on government and with huge potential, what we are seeing is a growing business through the purchase of mature oil fields, ”he explained. On Friday (5), PetroRio informed that the consortia in which it participates have been chosen to start exclusive negotiations on the final conditions for the purchase of the Albacora and Albacora Leste fields, which belong to Petrobras. There is the possibility of having a final offer on the assets, in the Campos basin. The information pleased the market and allowed the stock to end the day up 17.87%. After winning both fields, according to Barbosa, the company is tripling its production. Fixed income linked to IPCA Those with a very conservative profile, but still want to profit from the high price of oil, have another option, according to the RB Investimentos strategist. Investors may have fixed income investments in their portfolio linked to the IPCA. “If oil is soaring, everyone feels the rise, passed on to prices, that is to say with an impact on inflation. Therefore, fixed income securities may be a safer alternative, ”said Cruz.

