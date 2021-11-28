SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Law Firm Schall Encourages Investors In Camber Energy, Inc. With Losses Of $ 100,000 To Contact The Firm





LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2021 / Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber" or "the Company") (American NYSE: CIS) for violations of 10 (b) and 20 (a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and rule 10b-5 enacted thereunder by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021 inclusive (the "Recourse Period"), are invited to contact the company before December 28, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who has suffered a loss, Click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected]

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by legal counsel. If you choose not to take any action, you can remain an absent member of the group.

According to the complaint, the company made false and misleading statements to the market. Camber overstated the business prospects of Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking") as well as its post-merger combined operations. The company has not informed investors that its investment in Viking will strain its already precarious financial stability. An institutional investor diluted the Company's shares after its July 12, 2021 update to investors detailing the number of issued and outstanding common shares. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and misleading throughout the Class Period. When the market learned the truth about Camber, investors suffered damage.

