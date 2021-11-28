ASX: fall of the Australian stock market, impact of the Omicron covid

Stock markets are crashing around the world as nervous investors panic at news of the new variant of the coronavirus.

Australians are being warned not to panic once the country’s stock market opens in a few hours as concerns grow over the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus.

At FridayThe World Health Organization (WHO) said the newly discovered strain B.1.1.529 of Covid-19 was a “variant of concern” and named it Omicron.

Since then it has appeared in a number of countries, including Australia after two returning travelers tested positive in NSW, and there is fears Victoria may have other hidden cases as well.

Stock markets around the world have been in freefall since Omicron’s discovery and industry experts are now holding their breath to see what will happen once the Australian market opens at 10 a.m. AEDT.

Across the globe, stocks plunged as investors quickly sold following news that borders were closed due to the virus.

However, an Australian expert urged investors to keep their cool.

In the United States on Friday, the nation’s top 500 companies fell to their lowest since February while the entire Japanese market closed down 2.5%.

Hong Kong did even worse, falling 2.7% in a single day after the WHO announcement.

The European stock market ended down 3.7% while major UK stock indexes fell 3.6% while France and Spain fell 5%.

Back in Australia, we felt the first shockwaves from Omicron ahead of the weekend, with Flight Center down seven percent, and Qantas and Corporate Travel Management down five percent with the borders closed.

Overall, as of Friday afternoon, the ASX 200 was down 1.7%, which CommSec said was the result of “aggressive selling.”

The United Kingdom was the first to ban flights from southern Africa, quickly followed by countries in the European Union and the United States, while Brazil, Canada, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Oman and Kuwait also imposed restrictions.

Australia on Saturday tightened its international border to travelers from nine African countries where the worrying new variant was found.

People arriving from African countries of South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini, Malawi and Seychelles in any Australian state or territory must undergo a quarantine of 14 days.

The Australian now joins Britain, Germany, the Netherlands, South Africa, Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel to confirm Omicron infections.

Australian Industry Group chief executive Innes Willox urged governments not to “overreact” to the Omicron variant as it could have “devastating” impacts on the Australian economy.

“While some caution is understandable, the response to any new and inevitable variation must be targeted, proportionate, and take into account that nearly 90% of us are vaccinated and tired of border blockages and closures,” Mr. Willox said. told the Australian.

“We are only getting our economy back on its feet, but investment and confidence are still uncertain.

“To overreact both in terms of timing and proportionality around Australia’s shutdown from the world and state to state would be devastating.”

Investment markets analyst Evan Lucas admitted that the new tension had raised fears in the global market.

“There is no doubt that it is a risk,” he said. told the ABC with regard to the Australian stock exchange.

Originally published as Omicron Covid variant causes global markets to plunge