Historically high stock prices:

Ahead of the weekend, the stock market took a real boost. The Oslo stock exchange fell 3.2 percent, while the Paris and Frankfurt stock exchanges fell more than four percent. In the United States, the major indices fell more than 2%. The major Asian markets also fell in return.

The fall came after the discovery of a new type of coronavirus, omicron, in South Africa. Over the weekend, the emergence of the new variant of the virus was reported in several European countries. The fear is that this variant will be more contagious and that the vaccines in circulation will have a worse effect on the new viral variant.

Even if the virus were to infection more easily, it is less likely to cause more serious illness, according to FHI.

Obviously, the virus will affect the markets when they open on Monday morning.

– I think it’s going to explode, said Robert Ness, director of Nordea, who still thinks that there will be upheavals for some:

– It’s a disaster for parts of the stock market, and for the airlines, it’s a disaster. This is the worst, said Ness.

Rigid stock market pricing

But the toothy little virus isn’t enough to break into the market if you wear long-wearing glasses, which last for months and years. Pl Ringholm, Head of Credit Analysis at Sparebank 1 Markets, wears the following glasses:

Most likely, with all the caveats that forecasting economic development is a bad thing, the global economy will do well next year. Anyone who has taken an introductory finance course then knows the market, says Ringholm.

But at the same time, the market is historically very expensive. Ringholm refers to the United States of America:

Pl Ringholm, Head of Credit Analysis at Sparebank 1 Markets. (Photo: Per Thrana)

The US stock market represents 63 percent of the MSCI World Index. The US market is as large as the following 11 markets combined. But the United States only represents 24% of the world economy. Is it true that companies in the United States, the stock market there, are making a lot more money than the rest of the world over the next 20 years? Ringholm asks before answering:

– Barely. It has been one of the four most expensive markets in American history for 220 years.

– Then we talk about the market before the crash of 1929, and the dot-com summit in 2000…

“… And 1844,” Ringholm said.

The macro looks good, but the larger market is very expensive. This makes them very vulnerable the day something happens.

wild and wild

Robert Ness points out that we are seeing a split in the stock market. Some industries and companies are not very expensive at all, such as American Telecom and many pharmaceutical companies, while others are very expensive.

The Nordea director dug into the numbers and looked at the total market capitalization of companies on the Oslo Stock Exchange, including the low-threshold Euronext Growth Exchange, which is priced more than ten times larger than its volume transactions.

In 2018, the price of companies was just under NOK 30 billion in total. And now? 678 billion! For comparison, Norway’s largest company, Equinor, is worth just over NOK 700 billion.

– Isn’t that totally wild?

Yes, says Ness, who notes that companies like Adevinta, Tomra and Autostore are 76, 79 and 146 times the expected revenue for this year.

But like Ringholm, Nss points out, companies that operate on a large scale produce impressive results.

– As long as the earnings situation is good, the market will continue to grow. So this incorrect pricing will likely continue for a lot longer, he says.

But one day there will be a drop in the stock market.

Waiting for the collapse

Ness believes declining corporate profits could be a catalyst to trigger a slowdown when the time comes.

Ringholm points to the extravagant market as the number one danger signal:

Returns expected in large bond markets and small stock markets. It is very expensive. I have such a model, much like an oil fund, with two-thirds equity and one-third long-term interest rate. Then I use US data for the last 140 years. When was the most expensive and the cheapest? And congratulations! It’s more expensive today. It is not a breakout indicator, but rather an indicator of future returns. Ringholm, who also lists higher than expected inflation and the Chinese credit market, says the chances of a positive return, based on history, are low, and whether there should be geopolitical unrest like areas of concern.

– Not a little afraid of the omikron?

– The reaction time is completely different now, so I think and hope there won’t be a problem, Ringholm said, and continued:

See all jobs



And finally: If collective mistrust of the central bank spreads. With zero interest rates and stimulus going both ways, as the economy grows this way and people are hard to find, it may be that not raising interest rates has been. one of the biggest mistakes of the US Federal Reserve of all time.

How far does the market have to go for it to fall back to normal prices?

How far does the market have to go for it to fall back to normal prices?

– If all goes well in the economy, this market could last another year or two. It has a fairly high probability, so it should not be ruled out. But when it hits… Take the Oslo Stock Exchange, it could drop by 50%.