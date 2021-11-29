Investors Prepare for Omicron Variant, Impact of Volatility on Stocks

Investors are cautiously considering the impact the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 could have on stocks over the coming week after markets fell sharply on Friday on news of the virus spreading in southern countries -africans and Europeans.

On Wall Street on Friday, stocks fell sharply in a shortened Black Friday session. The Dow Jones closed 905 points, or 2.5%, at 34,899, while the S&P 500 ended down 2.3% and the Nasdaq closed down 2.2%. Also on Friday, the CBOE volatility index A lot of noise, also known on Wall Street as the “Fear Gauge” peaked in 10 months.

But in a glimmer of good news on Sunday, US equity futures started the week slightly higher. Dow futures rose 0.53%; S&P futures were up 0.80% and Nasdaq futures were up about 1%.

Deutsche Bank research analyst Jonathan Jayarajan said in a note on Friday: “There has been a substantial market reaction, with travel-related stocks in particular having been hit hard,” Kiplinger reported. “It comes as countries have decided to tighten restrictions, with the UK already adding six countries to its red list and European Commission President von der Leyen proposing that the emergency brake be activated to stop air travel from southern Africa. “

President Joe Biden on Friday ordered restrictions on air travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi, which will come into effect on Monday.

In addition to South Africa, the Omicron variant has been detected in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Botswana, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. -United.

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the White House, said on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday that the Omicron variant would inevitably find its way to United States.

“We all know that when you have a virus that has already spread to multiple countries, it will inevitably be here,” Fauci said. “The question is whether we will be prepared for it.”

The World Health Organization on Friday classified the Omicron variant, B.1.1519, as a “variant of concern.” The WHO released an update on Sunday saying it is not yet clear whether Omicron is more transmissible compared to other variants. The organization also said that while the number of people testing positive for Omicron has increased in parts of South Africa, epidemiological studies are underway to understand whether it is due to the virus or other factors.

The WHO also said it was not yet clear whether infection with Omicron caused more serious illness than infections with other variants, including Delta. He said preliminary evidence suggests there may be an increased risk of re-infection with Omicron compared to other variants.

The organization is studying the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments on Omicron and said current PCR tests are effective in detecting infection with Omicron.

No cases of the variant had been identified in the United States, according to a statement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said on Friday it was tracking details of the Omicron variant, which was first reported to the WHO by South African government officials.

“We are grateful to the South African government and its scientists who have openly communicated with the global scientific community and continue to share information on this variant with the US Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC,” The CDC said in a statement on Friday. “We are working with other U.S. and global public health and industry partners to learn more about this variant, as we continue to monitor its evolution.”