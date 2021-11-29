Karvy effect: SEBI’s collateral management standards could ring the bell for clearing houses





SEBI’s new rule on collateral management and reporting is pushing some of the larger Clearing Members (CMs), including those operated by big banks and brokerage houses, to shut down or downsize. The new rule was put in place following a massive default and suspected fraud by leading retail broker Karvy. Stock transactions require cash margin or liquid collateral and CMs are committed to hedging the risk of any shortfall on transactions worth billions of dollars per day. Karvy had used his customer guarantee actions to obtain bank loans. As there was no segregation of these guarantees, no one knew who owned the shares. SEBI asked CMs to disaggregate and report collateral, including stocks and cash margin based on end customer, instead of the current practice of reporting margin limits per broker. More responsibility While this can stop a Karvy-type fraud, CMs believe the rule increases their headache. Previously, CMs could hold brokers responsible for any wrongdoing or misrepresentation of collateral. But now, since the CM has to declare the guarantees relating to the client to the exchanges, any deviation makes them directly liable on behalf of the final trader. This increases risk and, by extension, due diligence. Activity area is in possession of letters from banks and brokers announcing a decline in their clearing activities. The clearing consists mainly of calculating the obligations of all traders and determining which positions to settle. It involves risk management of position limits and its monitoring based on initial deposits and margins for each broker. We are reducing our clearing activities as they are less commercially viable due to changing market dynamics. We continue to assess our businesses to verify their commercial viability. Whenever there are changes in regulatory rules, as an immediate reaction, there is confusion over its implementation. But you may have seen that when the dust settles, it has always benefited the markets. We will always be CM for our own company and some of our other clients, said Vineet Bhatnagar of Philip India. Higher costs Experts say the SEBI rule is more damaging to banks because they have multiple high net worth traders and foreign portfolio investors. SEBI has postponed the implementation of most of the clauses of its circular on the desegregation of collateral to February 28, 2022 compared to the previous date of December 1 of this year. Experts say that a decrease in the number of CMs could increase the risk in the system as it will lead to a concentration of clearing and settlement of transactions with few players.

