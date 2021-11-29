BSE’s mission is to list startups on its dedicated platform

The stock markets are on the rise and this has opened the door for new economy companies, especially tech startups, to consider a stock market listing.

The successful ranking of startups such as Nykaa, Policybazaar and Paytm has inspired several startups. However, there is still hesitation about this public foray, not least due to compliance concerns. The country’s oldest stock exchange, ESB, has created a separate listing platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups to encourage companies in this segment to access private equity funds.

In an interview with YourStory, Ajay Thakur The head of the BSE SME & Startups platform says he believes the stock exchange is the best place for startups to access funds to grow their business and is the destination where maximum wealth creation is possible.

YourStory (YS): What was the reason for the creation of an SME & Startup platform on BSE?

Ajay Thakur (AT): There was a demand for stock exchanges to be created for SMEs to be listed with different eligibility criteria and compliance requirements. Thus, once listed and developed, they can migrate to the motherboard. SEBI (Securities Exchange Bureau of India) rolled out the guidelines in 2010.

ESB became the first stock exchange to launch an equity trading platform for SMEs on March 13, 2012. During this period, financial literacy was low in the country, especially on equity financing or the capital market. It took almost three years to convince all stakeholders to work on the SME platform.

Today we have 354 SMEs listed on this platform which have accumulated Rs 3,750 crore with a market capitalization of Rs 40,500 crore. Although the size of the SMEs that have been listed is even smaller, we expect that over time many more will come in the future.

We have kept the eligibility criteria very simple. The business must have paid-in capital of less than Rs 25 crore, it must exist for a minimum period of three years with operating profit during the year, the net tangible assets must be 1.5 crore of Rs. In our country there are a lot of fears about compliance requirements, so we have kept these standards simple.

We have 33% of the companies in the SME platform that have migrated to the main exchange and the promoters have realized that compliance is good for them.

YS: How was the startup category added to this platform?

TO: We understood the importance of startups and the kind of role they play in the new economy, so in December 2018 we launched the platform for them which became operational in August 2019. So far, around 12 startups were listed, all technological. companies and 5 to 7 more are in preparation.

Not all startups receive angel funding, venture capital, or private equity and they can now raise funds from our platform. The criterion for startups is that they must be a registered entity that is operational for a minimum period of two years with positive net worth. In case they are not registered, it must have a minimum paid-up capital of Rs 1 crore.

Today we see investor risk appetite increasing and if the market is to grow it will be with the old and new economies together.

YS: How does ESB contact these startups or SMEs to register them on the platform?

TO: Our approach is to educate promoters and make them understand the benefits of public listing. In addition, we connect them with others in the ecosystem like investment bankers, accountants, etc.

We want to feed these SMEs and startups and just because they don’t get funding doesn’t mean they’re running a bad business. We have also opened up the platform to all kinds of investors, be they PE, VC, retail, HNI and startup that can raise funds from them. They can also migrate to the main exchange if their paid-up capital exceeds Rs 10 crore with a market cap of over Rs 25 crore and two-thirds approval from non-promoters.

Once they migrate to the main exchange, they are on par with any other company and their exposure will continue to increase. We create a fluid and homogeneous ecosystem.

YS: What were the main requests from startups?

TO: The first requirement for these startups is funding and the second thing that happens is that investors get an exit because there is liquidity in the system. These startups also enjoy greater visibility with other benefits such as access to pure equity funds, the balance sheet becoming stronger, the availability of liquid ESOPs and investors can enter and exit at any time. . These are some of the perks that are not available in the unlisted space.

YS: How does ESB allow this ecosystem of public listing for startups?

TO: Over the past year and a half, the capital market has deepened and widened with over eight crores of investors. Investors are also maturing and BSE is constantly raising awareness through numerous programs. We think the market is well positioned to provide financing to all of these businesses.

YS: What types of investors participate in this platform?

TO: They come from all over the retail sector, QIBs (Qualified Institutional Buyers), HNIs (Wealthy People) and all have started investing in the SME and Startup Platform. We believe that this is a golden opportunity for SMEs and startups to list the places where they can develop their business by having access to all types of funds. Three years ago people were talking about a startup ecosystem but it wasn’t widespread but now we are seeing the pull. We are constantly engaging with SMEs and startups and also get investors to see them. It will also unlock value by getting listed and fundraising.

YS: What challenges do you see when startups want to go public?

TO: Sometimes the expectations are higher, where the investor may or may not agree. This is the main challenge. Second, there is still a lot of concern about compliance, as many promoters believe their focus will shift from business to managing these requirements. We are working hard on these areas to convince them. There is another challenge related to financial literacy because most of the promoters are technocrats but now there is awareness and are receptive to ideas.

Our constant effort is to do all we can for SMEs and startups, because financing is a critical part of any business. It is a place where maximum wealth creation occurs.

