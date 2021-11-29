Business
Stock Market LIVE Updates: All sector indices in the red zone. Vodafone Idea up 10%, Bharti Airtel up 1%
Opening bell: Sensex loses 300 pts, Nifty at 16,850; Voda Idea up 10%, Bharti Airtel up 1%
Sensex recovers in pre-open session, still down 45 pts; Clever at 17,000
Pre-open session: Sensex loses 400 pts, Nifty at 16,600
SGX Nifty signs a positive start
The crafty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded at 39.50 points, or 0.23%, up to 17,083.00, signaling that Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Monday.
Tech View: Nifty50 slips below 100-DMA; to be careful
On Friday, Nifty50 broke below its 100-day moving average (DMA) and lost significant support from the 20-week moving average. It has formed a bearish candle on both daily and weekly scales. Analysts are cautious and believe that other drawbacks should not be ruled out from here.
Oil recovers losses amid talks with Iran
Oil prices rose on Monday, recouping some losses after Friday’s drop of around $ 10 a barrel, as investors looked for bargains but remained cautious by focusing on the Omicron coronavirus variant and negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal. Brent crude futures soared $ 3.05, or 4.2%, to $ 75.77 a barrel at 0014 GMT, after falling $ 9.50 on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $ 3.27, or 4.8%, to $ 71.42 a barrel, after falling $ 10.24 in the previous session.
Hong Kong shares collapse on opening
Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks opened with more losses on Monday morning to extend a sell-off in global markets fueled by fears over the new Omicron variant. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.71%, or 170.03 points, to 23,910.49. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.99%, or 35.42 points, to 3,528.67, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s Second Stock Exchange fell 1.10%, or 27, 67 points, at 2,479.48.
Tokyo shares open lower amid Omicron fears
Tokyo shares opened lower on Monday as scientists rushed to learn more about the new Omicron Covid variant that has prompted countries to step up their border control efforts. The benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 1.30%, or 374.67 points, to 28,376.95 at the start of the session. The larger Topix index slipped 1.43%, or 28.32 points, to 1,956.66.
US stocks fell on Friday
Shares fell on Friday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly fell more than 1,000 points, as a new variant of the coronavirus first detected in South Africa appeared to spread across the world. The index closed 905.04 points lower to end the day at 34,899.34. The S&P 500 Index lost 106.84 points, or 2.3%, to close at 4,594.62. It was the worst day for the Wall Street benchmark since February. The Nasdaq Composite lost 353.57 points, or 2.2%, to 15,491.66.
Rupee plunges 37 paise to monthly low
The rupee fell 37 paise or 0.50% against the US dollar on Friday to close at its lowest level in nearly a month as investors became cautious of massive sell-offs of domestic stocks and concerns about a new variant of COVID-19. The rupee erased all of its gains during the month while suffering its worst weekly loss of 59 paise since October 8 due to month-end demand for the dollar and in anticipation of the US Fed stepping up asset reduction.
Sensex, owl on Friday
The Sensex jumped 1,688 points while the Nifty fell below the 17,100 level on Friday as a new, potentially vaccine-resistant variant of the coronavirus sent shockwaves through global markets. The variant, detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong so far, exhibits an unusual combination of mutations, according to initial reports.
Hello dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
