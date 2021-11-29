Sensex, Nifty flat amid Omicron fears; RIL, the ports of Adani in focus

Sensex and Nifty opened in the red today with most sectors lagging. Only six of the 30 Sensex stocks opened in green. Also on Friday alone, Indian stocks fell nearly 3% to a three-month low, following Asian markets, as investors hit the panic button following reports of a new variant of the coronavirus. possibly vaccine resistant. Currency markets stabilized after Friday’s volatility.
29 November 2021, 09:50:48
Rollover report for November-December 2021: Angel One
Since the June series we have seen a fabulous run in our market to set a new record in each series. That winning streak eventually ended in the November series as we saw some consolidation in the first two weeks and then after hitting the 18,200 mark the sell worsened to correct 1,000 points in only six trading sessions. Finally, we concluded the Festive series slightly above 17,400.
Now let’s take a quick look at the M&O activities. Over the course of the series, we’ve seen a fair amount of short formations, especially in BankNifty which was a major flirty. The rollover for Nifty and BankNifty was 82.56% and 83.76% respectively, which is certainly above the three-month average. This is a clear indication that the bears are tightening their grip on the market and expect a further correction in the upcoming series. Surprisingly, stronger hands halted the sale of index futures last week and chose to add long positions during the recent correction and also topped those long positions in the coming series. This has caused their Long Short Ratio to rise from 54% to 70% now. However, they remained net sellers of equities for the month of November. In view of the relentless sales of FIIs and short rollovers, we maintain our recent cautious position in the market.
29 Nov 2021, 09:41:51 AM IS
Clever big stock market indices at the opening
Most of the major stock indexes are trading in the red.
29 November 2021, 09:34:55
Jio announces up to 21% price increase from December 1
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd announced on Sunday that it would increase its prepaid rates by 21%, matching the hikes of rivals Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd, and officially ending the price war that began with the entry of the Mukesh Ambani company in 2016. Jios new plans will come into effect on December 1. The move comes days after rivals Airtel and Vodafone Idea increased their tariffs by 20-25%, citing the need to increase their revenues to sustain their operations.
29 Nov 2021, 09:23:11
Best winners / losers in opening offers
Nov 29, 2021, 9:22:00 AM IS
24 of the 30 Sensex stocks in red
Nov 29, 2021, 9:13:00 AM IS
Adani Group says it is “disappointed” by MSCI’s decision to remove Adani Ports from some of its climate change indices
The Adani Group issued a statement regarding MSCI’s action on climate change indices as it removed Adani Ports from some of its climate change indices. Adani Ports in an exchange brief on Sunday said the MSCI’s decision on climate indices is disappointing.
29 November 2021, 09:04:26
Pre-opening markets
At the pre-opening of the market, Sensex was down almost 500 points.
Nov 29, 2021, 9:03:09 AM IS
Clever at pre-opening
At the pre-opening of the market, Nifty was down almost 400 points.
29 November 2021, 09:00:37
Asian markets stretch losses but oil rebounds after Omicron rout
Asian markets fell again on Monday, but oil rebounded sharply as investors try to assess the threat of the new Omicron Covid strain on the global economic recovery.
Shares around the world plummeted on Friday on news of the heavily mutated variant, which some fear could escape vaccines, as it forced several governments to ban flights from southern Africa where it was was discovered and to introduce new containment measures.
29 November 2021, 08:58:21
Indiabulls Housing Finance stock under NSE’s F&O ban list for today
Only one share was placed under ban on trading on Monday, November 29, 2021 in the futures and options segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock was banned in the M&O segment because it crossed 95% of the market wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. Indiabulls Housing Finance is the only security on NSE’s list of prohibited M&O securities for today. Derivatives on the mentioned securities have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit and are therefore currently put on blackout by the exchange, NSE said.
29 November 2021, 08:48:12
Gasoline and diesel prices today: fuel prices remain unchanged
Fuel prices remained stable as gasoline and diesel prices remained unchanged on Monday in various cities across the country, including the national capital Delhi, the metropolitan cities of Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. Check out the latest fuel prices here.
29 November 2021, 08:35:34
Second quarter results: many small businesses have yet to beat the pandemic blues
As many as 38% of BSE-listed companies, mostly small businesses, struggled to match their pre-covid sales in the three months leading up to September, although results from other companies have led to a generally positive third quarter earnings season.
At first glance, the latest corporate profits appear to be exactly what the doctor ordered, with the combined net profits of listed companies hitting a record high. 2.31 trillion. Indian companies posted strong net profit growth of 62% year-on-year, with equally impressive sales growth of 29%, as the economy quickly recovered, a Mint analysis of 3 showed. 137 companies listed on the ESB.
29 November 2021, 08:18:37
The promoter takes a stake in Adani Green even as the Mauritian funds sell
A Mauritius-based promotion entity has acquired around 5% of Adani Green Energy’s shares in recent months, indicating a doubling of the bet on renewable energies by the chairman of the group Gautam Adani. The purchase of shares by Infinite Trade and Investments Ltd increased the promoter’s stake in the company from 56.29% in March to 60.14% in November. Adani Green Energy currently has a market capitalization of 2.14 trillion.
Nov 29, 2021, 8:09:06 AM IS
Paytm back in center of attention as analysts question CEO on earnings path
After a turbulent start for the company behind India’s largest initial public offering, senior executives at Paytms spent 90 minutes on a call with investors and analysts on Saturday as they discussed its model commercial and raised questions about monetization.
It remains to be seen whether authorities have done enough to allay doubts over revenue streams and prospects for profitability as markets reopen. One97 Communications, the parent company of the digital payments giant, finished 17% below its offer price of Rs 2,150 ($ 28.68) last week, after falling to Rs 1,271 at one point .
29 Nov 2021, 08:15 AM IS
Stocks to watch: Paytm, Reliance, Tata Chemicals, Adani Green
Here is the list of stocks that could be the focus of today’s trading.
29 Nov 2021, 07:53:11 AM IS
Gold drops as virus variant easing concerns demand for shelters
Gold fell after some concerns about the omicron strain of coronavirus subsided, increasing risk appetite even as the World Health Organization called for caution.
Two South African health experts, including the doctor who sounded the alarm bells about omicron, have suggested that the variant has so far shown mild symptoms. But the WHO said on Sunday that it would take time to assess the severity of the new strain and that the first reported infections were in university students, with younger patients tending to have milder symptoms.
Spot gold fell 1.3% before trading down 0.4% to $ 1,795.26 an ounce at 7:59 am in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index stabilized after falling 0.3% on Friday, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts were in the green and oil rebounded.
29 Nov 2021, 07:44:29 AM IS
SGX Nifty earns points in the first transactions
SGX Nifty futures traded at 17,089.5 in early trades, down 46 points or 0.3%, indicating a positive start for Indian benchmarks in Friday trading.
29 Nov 2021, 07:33:20
Asian stocks fall
Asian stocks fell as U.S. stock futures, crude oil and Treasury yields climbed as traders tried to calibrate the possible impact of the omicron coronavirus strain on the global economic reopening.
Shares of Japan, South Korea and Australia fell. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts were in the green and oil is back above $ 70 a barrel. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose above 1.50%
The moves indicated a measure of calm after Friday’s dramatic dip in risk assets. Two South African health experts, including the doctor who first sounded the alarm about omicron, have suggested the variant has so far shown mild symptoms. The World Health Organization has called for caution, saying it will take time to assess the strain.
The yen weakened and the dollar gauge was stable. The currency of South Africa, where the variant was identified, rallied against the greenback.
