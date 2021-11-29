How BSE Enables Startups to Go Public





Hello, The stock markets are on a bull run fueled by a massive influx of investment, leading to the listing of several startups such as Zomato, Nykaa, Policybazaar and Paytm. This inspired other tech startups to take a look at the public list. However, many of them are still hesitant to go public due to compliance concerns. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> To address all concerns, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the oldest stock exchange in the country, has created a separate listing platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups to encourage companies to do so. segment to access investment funds. In an interview with Your story, Ajay Thakur, Head of BSE PME & Startups Platform, says he believes the stock market is the best place for startups to access funds to grow their business and is the destination where maximum wealth creation is possible. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> “The approach we take is to educate promoters and make them understand the benefits of a public listing. In addition, we connect them with others in the ecosystem such as investment bankers, accountants. , etc. “, he said. The interview Kamal Bali, Managing Director of Volvo Group India, recounts Company history on the trillion dollar manufacturing opportunity for India. And why it is essential for the country as a competitive advantage. Editors’ Choice: GoSats Engineer and technician Mohammed Roshan had been trying to find a way to bring crypto to people without a technical understanding of cryptocurrency. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> In 2021, Roshan and his sister, Roshni Alam, launched GoSats in Bengaluru amid the crypto bull run and set out to build a simple Bitcoin ramp for the Indian masses shopping online. Users can also purchase vouchers, such as Flipkart vouchers, and get Bitcoin rewards for their purchases. Read more. < class=""> < class=""> Start-up spotlight Connect buyers and sellers With e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Flipkart taking the large share of the retail market in India, local businesses and sellers often struggle with their sales. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> To bridge this gap between local sellers and consumers, Devashish Goyal founded OhLocal, an AI-powered smart auction platform that connects local buyers and sellers in real time. Read more. < class=""> < class=""> Start-up spotlight Stock trading strategies for investors According to studies, 70 percent of Demat accounts are inactive due to either investors suffering huge losses, dissatisfaction with the brokerage, or lack of time to conduct research. Mohit Bhandari and Gaurav Sangle realized the need to retain new investors and founded Stratzy, a platform that uses research and information to recommend trading strategies to online investors. Read more. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> < class=""> < class=""> Before you go, stay inspired with < class=""> < class=""> E-commerce activation players will play a central role in fueling India’s burgeoning online retail market, which is expected to reach $ 120 billion over the next four to five years. Chirag Taneja, Founder, GoKwik Now get the daily capsule delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

