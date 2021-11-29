Economic News Live – The Hindu





10:19 a.m. Paytm shares fall after second quarter results Shares of One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, fell 4.6% after the company’s second-quarter net loss widened due to increased spending. In its first earnings report since going public earlier this month, the company said spending rose 37.1% to 15.99 billion rupees and the consolidated net loss jumped to 4. 74 billion rupees against 4.37 billion rupees a year ago. Although the stock recouped some of the losses it suffered on its debut, it still remained nearly 21% below its IPO offer price of 2,150. 9:51 Oil prices rebound Oil prices rebounded today after falling on Friday. Brent crude rose 4.3% to $ 75.83 per barrel, while US crude jumped 5.1% to $ 71.62 per barrel. Oil prices plunged more than 10% on Friday, their biggest drop in one day since April 2020, as the new variant scared investors in financial markets. 9:23 a.m. Indian indices fall amid weak global indices Indian indices opened flat amid weak global indices, but fell early in trading. As of 9.20am, the Sensex was down 585.22 points or 1.02% to 56,521.93, while Nifty fell to 16,835.05, down 191.40 points or 1.12%. On Friday, the index of 30 stocks finished at 1,687.94 points, or 2.87% lower at 57,107.15. Likewise, the NSE Nifty index plunged 509.80 points or 2.91% to 17,026.45. Stock markets this week will be primarily fueled by updates related to the new variant of the coronavirus that sent stocks tumbling around the world on Friday, analysts said. 9:00 a.m. Asian stocks drop early in trading Major Asian stock indices opened in the red and plunged early in trading as investors tried to assess the extent of damage the Omicron variant could cause to the economic recovery. The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific equities excluding Japan fell 0.1%. In Japan, Nikkei fell 0.02% and Topix fell 0.39%. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.42%. Hong Kong Hang Seng plunged 0.92%. In the US, S&P 500 futures added 0.8% and Nasdaq futures 0.9%. Both indices suffered their biggest drop in months on Friday. —-Edited by John Xavier (With contributions from Reuters, PTI, and other news agencies.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/business/business-news-live-asian-shares-fall/article37745442.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos