Explained: Why Paytm stocks fell sharply at the start of trading





Shares of One97 Communications Limited, the parent company of Paytm, fell sharply early in Monday after the company released its T2FY22 results. Paytm shares fell 4.6% at the start of trading, but gained ground. Paytm shares traded 0.22 percent lower at Rs 1,778 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at 10:40 am. It was down 0.23 percent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). From the magazine | Paytm’s IPO: What the Crash Predicts WHY DID PAYTM SHARES FALL AT THE START OF TRADING? Paytm shares fell sharply after Monday’s opening, with the company reporting a larger net loss of Rs 473 crore in the second quarter, compared to Rs 437 crore in the same period a year ago. As Paytms’ operating income grew 64% year-on-year to Rs 1,090 crore, the failure of the company to cut its losses could have caused today’s downfall. In a statement, Paytms management said: We have maintained the growth momentum of our payment services business, aggressively developed our financial services business and are on track to achieve pre-Covid volumes for commerce and cloud services. We are well funded with pro forma liquidity, cash equivalents and an investable balance of 11,000 crore (Rs 2,900 crore in September 2021 and Rs 8,100 crore from the net proceeds of the IPO) and have a large cushion of non-granted ESOPs, ”the company said. Paytm shares fell today after rallying in recent sessions, gaining ground after its catastrophic debut on the stock market. Despite a strong rally, Paytm shares remain significantly below the company’s IPO issue price of Rs 2,080-2,150. Explained: What Paytms’ Public Debut Means For Future IPOs Many analysts continue to raise questions about Paytms’ high valuation and its path to profitability. Foreign brokerage house Macquarie, which had sharply criticized Paytms’ valuation recently, maintained its rating on the digital payment company and kept its price target constant at Rs 1,200 following the company’s quarterly results. .

