Asian stocks fall again after new virus variant spreads





BEIJING (AP) Asian stock markets fell further on Monday after the omicron variant of the coronavirus was discovered in more countries and governments imposed travel controls.

Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney fell, although losses were well below Friday’s sharp drop after reports said the variant first spotted in South Africa appeared to be spreading around the world .

On Friday, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 fell 2.3% for its biggest daily loss since February. Investors sold shares of banks, energy and airlines and shifted money to bonds and other safe-haven assets.

Volatility in financial markets is likely to persist this week, Mizuho Bank’s Venkateswaran Lavanya said in a report. The Shanghai Composite Index lost less than 0.1% to 3,561.94 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost less than 0.1% to 28,746.49. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.8% to 23,876.74. The Seoul Kospi was down 0.5% to 2,922.25 and the Sydney S & P-ASX 200 was down 0.3% to 7,259.20. The New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets were also down. It is not clear whether the omicron variant is more dangerous than previous versions, although the World Health Organization has called it highly transmissible. Governments have imposed new travel controls, fueling investor fears of possible setbacks in containing the pandemic that has killed more than 5 million people since the first cases in late 2019. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday announced that the government would end on November 30 its recent change in border control policies that had allowed business travelers and foreign interns to enter the country after a long hiatus. linked to the pandemic. The new variant has been found in Hong Kong, Belgium, Tel Aviv, and South African cities including Johannesburg. The European Union, the United States and Great Britain have imposed restrictions on travel from Africa. Israel prohibits entry to foreigners. Also on Monday, the Japanese government announced that retail sales rose 1.1% in October from the previous month. Vehicle sales fell 6.7%. On Friday, the S&P 500 Index lost 106.84 points to 4,594.62. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905.04 points, or 2.5%, to 34,899.34 after falling more than 1,000 at one point. The Nasdaq Composite lost 2.2% to 15,491.66. Exxon fell 3.5% while Chevron lost 2.3%. JPMorgan Chase fell 3%. United Airlines lost 9.6% and American Airlines fell 8.8%. Vaccine manufacturers have benefited from this. Pfizer stock rose more than 6% while Moderna stock jumped more than 20%. Investors have shifted money to bonds and companies that have benefited from previous rounds of disease checks. Online meeting services company Zoom Communications grew nearly 6%. The omicron variant could complicate planning for central banks deciding when and how to withdraw stimulus measures that raise stock prices. Investors were rocked last week when notes from the Federal Reserve’s October meeting showed officials were ready to consider raising interest rates earlier than expected in response to higher inflation. The Fed previously said its first rate hike may not come until the end of 2022. In energy markets, benchmark US crude jumped $ 3.70 to $ 71.85 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange, rebounding from Friday’s $ 10.24 drop. Brent crude jumped $ 3.38 to $ 74.97 a barrel in London. The dollar rose to 113.68 Japanese yen from 113.19 yen on Friday. The euro went from $ 1.1319 to $ 1.1280.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctpost.com/business/article/Asian-stocks-fall-further-after-new-virus-variant-16658900.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos