Holiday Sales Boost With Small Business Saturday Events | Local company





Black Friday may be the biggest name on the sales calendar after Thanksgiving, but many local stores are making a bigger push for Small Business Saturday. Several dozen businesses have partnered with the Longview Downtowners organization to officially be part of the Saturday sales campaign along Commerce Avenue. For both established downtown storefronts and craft vendors who set up stalls on Saturday, this weekend is considered one of the sales peaks of the year. The central hub of The Merk was filled with 14 temporary sellers. Some stores have been adapted for the holiday season, like the still unnamed Christmas stockings that local seamstress Sarah Voth was selling. Other stands offered small gifts and Christmas stockings: origami kits, tie-dye clothes, festive stickers. Samantha Perry was shopping on Saturday morning with her daughter Mackenzie, who had returned from Washington State University for the holidays. Samantha said the pair decided not to participate in Black Friday in favor of researching the smaller items on sale at Niche Home and other downtown stores. It’s nice to support local businesses, the people who are part of the community, said Perry. In Kelso, the hallways of the Three Rivers Mall were also filled with pop-up stalls. It was the second day of the malls’ Black Friday event and dozens of vendors had turned out to participate in the event. People also read … Rick Rouse had set up his Wood n Wings carpentry booth just outside JC Penney. Rouse, who lives in Chehalis, said it was her first year coming to Kelso for Black Friday weekend. Friday’s sales had been a bit slow, but Rouse was optimistic that the vendor collection would attract more people over the weekend. If this was just a stall in the mall you probably won’t see a lot of people, but the sign near the freeway and lots of vendors means you’re starting to get crowded, Rouse said. . The sales surge in Longview lasted until late Saturday night, when Hearth Coffee hosted the Longview Night Market for a set of local vendors. Longview Downtowners will play a role in sponsoring the next two events on the city’s holiday calendar, the Tree Festival on December 2 and the Holiday Parade on December 4. Get the latest local business news for FREE delivered to your inbox every week.

