Omicron to dictate the stock markets this week – the New Indian Express





Through Express news service NEW DELHI: Omicron, the new variant of Covid which is considered to be much more powerful than the delta variant, is expected to dictate Indian markets as well as global stock markets this week after lowering benchmarks – Sensex and Nifty50 – closely by 3% in a single session Friday. This is one of the biggest drops in the Indian stock market in 2021. Developments related to Covid will remain key triggers for the market where the market will remain keenly interested in knowing the efficacy ratios of various vaccines against a new variant of Covid while news related to restrictions across the world will also cause volatility. said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Svastika Investmart. He adds that the behavior of FIIs will also play an important role in guiding our market as they have been selling relentlessly for many days where they sold for a value of Rs 21,000 crore in the spot market last week. and if we look at the month of October to November. data then they sold over Rs 50,000 crore in the Indian market. Likewise, Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail), Kotak Securities, said the new variant of Covid presented challenges in the form of blockages and travel bans. He added that aside from concerns related to Covid, inflation remains a concern for countries around the world. This, according to many experts, can force the central banks of nations to raise interest rates, which is very negative for the stock market. With inflation being a key factor, will be the focus of all news for the next two weeks as the RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting is scheduled for December. Additionally, a series of IPO listing flops in the coming weeks could also indicate the slow drying up of liquidity in markets in general. November’s monthly auto sales figures may be a trigger to generate movement over the coming week, said Yesha Shah, head of equity research, Samco Securities. Sensex and Nifty lost more than 4% in the week ended November 26. Compared to the peak of October 19, both indices have corrected by more than 8%. This correction wiped out investor wealth by 16 lakh crore over the same period. Nifty50 plunged 738.35 points to 17,026.45, while BSE Sensex lost 2,528.86 points to 57,107.15. According to many market experts, the next major support for Nifty is now placed at 16,500. This drop from the all-time high in just one month was inevitable as Indian stock market valuations, even at current levels, appear to be exaggerated. Indian markets fall from record highs Sensex and Nifty lost more than 4% in the week ended November 26. Compared to the peak of October 19, both indices have corrected by more than 8%. This correction wiped out investor wealth by 16 lakh crore over the same period.

