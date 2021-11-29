Uday Kotak criticizes policymakers as stock markets crumble amid fear of Covid





The Omicron variant of Covid-19, first detected in South Africa, has started to hit the world again for fear of the pandemic, and the ripple has been felt in the business sector as well in recent days. Reacting to the boom in Indian stock markets, Kotak Mahindra Managing Director Uday Kotak said on Monday, November 29 that people, markets and policymakers “will shoot up in crisis management without data.” The Omicron variant, referred to as the concern variant by the World Health Organization (WHO), has emerged recently, much to the concern of everyone around the world with its ability to quickly spread among the masses. “The Omicron variant is scary today, something else tomorrow. People, markets and policymakers around the world will be hip in crisis management without data. Welcome to the never normal world we live in!”, Uday Kotak tweeted that day. Omicron variant scared today, something else tomorrow. People, markets and policymakers around the world will embark on crisis management without data. Welcome to the never normal world we live in! Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) November 29, 2021 Key stock indexes Sensex and Nifty fell more than 1% at the start of Monday’s session amid large losses in financials, computer and auto stocks amid lingering concerns over the Omicron variant. The 30-stock BSE Sensex fell 585.22 points or 1.02% to 56,521.93 points with 25 of its constituents trading in the red. The larger National Stock Exchange Nifty fell 191.40 points or 1.12 pc to 16,835.05 as Adani Ports, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp fell. Among Sensex stocks, HDFC fell 1.61%, HUL 1.22% and Maruti fell 0.88%. Among the biggest losers were Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, UltraTech Cement, ITC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys and SBI. The World Health Organization said it was not yet clear whether the newly detected coronavirus variant Omicron, or B.1.1.529, was more transmissible or caused more severe disease than other variants, including including the highly transmissible and globally widespread Delta variant. There is currently no information to suggest that the symptoms associated with Omicron are any different from those of other variants, the WHO said. the severity of the Omicron variant will take days to several weeks. However, countries have already rushed to close its borders to other countries, especially those in South Africa amid Omicron fear. Passengers traveling or transiting through “at risk” countries will be required to undergo an RT-PCR test upon arrival in India and will be expected to wait for the results before leaving the airport or taking a connecting flight, according to the revised guidelines issued. Sunday by the government. Travelers from countries other than those listed as “at risk” will be allowed to leave the airport and will have to monitor their health for 14 days after arrival, but five percent of them will be randomly tested at the airport. airport, according to guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health. (With PTI inputs) Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

