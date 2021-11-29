Dubai faces rivals as it plans stock market relaunch with IPO offers

Competition is intensifying in the UAE’s capital markets, as Dubai seeks to revive its struggling stock market with a flurry of initial public offerings.

The UAE Mall government plans to privatize 10 state-backed companies, listing some of their shares on the Dubai National Stock Exchange in a bid to rival the success of neighboring Abu Dhabi emirate and of the regional power of Saudi Arabia. Officials also hope to anchor regulatory oversight more within Dubai, rather than keeping it at the federal level.

These moves come after several lackluster years for Dubai stocks, which have failed to revisit the dizzying heights reached in the mid-2000s.

The government of Dubai launched its stock exchange with a bank loan of 50 million Dh ($ 14 million) in 2000. Within half a decade, the fledgling exchange had reached a total market capitalization of 120 billion dollars. dollars, three times the size of Dubai’s gross domestic product at the time.

But the region’s real estate market subsequently collapsed under the weight of the global financial crisis of 2007-09, and has remained subdued since the fall in oil prices in 2014. An index tracking city stocks The state – valued in dirhams – has fallen by around two-thirds. in the 16 years between its November 2005 record and the end of last month.

In contrast, a gauge that tracks Abu Dhabi stocks – once a quieter, more sleepy market – has climbed to about two-fifths over the same time frame. The Abu Dhabi stock market also has 10 times the liquidity of Dubai’s, in terms of average daily market value.

The growth of the Abu Dhabi market has been facilitated by several large IPOs. Its national oil company split and launched subsidiaries, including its drilling arm, this year. An inexplicable bull run in shares of IHC, a company in the ruling Abu Dhabi family, has also supported a market capitalization for the capital stock exchange that is four times the size of Dubai’s. In 2021 alone, the market value of IHC increased by 263%.

Meanwhile, the size of Saudi Arabia’s roughly $ 2.5 billion stock market far eclipses its rivals in the United Arab Emirates, and, stepping up competition in the region, the kingdom this month presented its intends to publicly list its Tadawul stock exchange, seeking to raise up to $ 1 billion. Long-standing plans to merge the Dubai and Abu Dhabi stock exchanges remain stuck.

Dubai has a long way to go. As surrounding markets have grown, the city-state has recently faced a series of write-offs from government-linked companies such as DP World and Emaar Malls, with approvals given to private real estate group Damac to follow suit.

But news of Dubai’s plan to privatize companies with the aim of doubling its market capitalization to around $ 820 billion has been welcomed. Since these ambitions were first announced in early November, Dubai’s index has climbed by around a tenth, adding to the improvement in sentiment already sparked by the rebound in its economy following the restrictions induced by coronaviruses.

“For those of us looking to invest in the post-pandemic world, we are just looking at Dubai, which has played a blind role and has become the perfect haven for the rich, and want to buy as much as possible,” said one. fund manager. .

Increased migration and Dubai’s reception of the delayed international exhibition of Expo 2020, which will end in April, have helped to support an increase in GDP. In September, the government announced that Dubai is expected to register 3.1% economic growth in 2021, followed by 3.4% growth in 2022.

The revival of the city spurred the decision to reorganize Dubai’s capital markets. “The stock market is supposed to reflect the health of the economy,” said a person briefed on Dubai’s strategy. “At the moment our economy is doing well, so we are taking action to solve the problems.”

Partial privatizations of state-owned enterprises will also help the Dubai Stock Exchange better reflect the city’s diverse economy, the person added. The full schedule of IPOs will depend on the capacity and appetite of the market for such listings, which will come from various sectors to balance a market traditionally dominated by real estate and financial services.

For now, Dubai is moving forward with the IPO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), seeking a potential valuation of Dh100 billion or more, as well as setting up a fund. market maker of 2 billion Dh. Officials say the goal is to leave some value for investors to ensure future successful listings and build public confidence in the market.

“Dewa’s listing is a huge step forward in a much-needed campaign to revive domestic capital markets,” said Tarek Fadlallah, Managing Director of Nomura Asset Management in the Middle East. “This will set the tone for how new listings can be viewed, especially by wary investors.”

Tecom, a business parks unit of Dubai Holding, which is owned by leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, is also expected to be listed, bankers said. The government also announced plans for the partial privatization of Salik, the road toll system.

Emirates, the government’s world-famous airline, could be on the block, its chairman said at this month’s Dubai airshow. But officials say Emirates subsidiaries and other aviation industry holdings are more immediate IPO targets.

These include the airline’s cargo business, the dnata ground services branch and its Skywards loyalty program. Dubai Airport Duty Free is also often mentioned as a potential flotation. DP World, the government-owned port and logistics operator, is another well-known global brand with 137 legal entities, ranging from container terminals to business parks and maritime services.

The new capital markets strategy is being implemented by a committee headed by a son of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed al-Maktoum, Vice President of Dubai and Minister of Finance of the United Arab Emirates. Sheikh Maktoum is on the verge of promoting “transparency” as part of his mandate to revive the national economy, people briefed on the matter said.

“The government’s seriousness in this matter has restored confidence in the market,” an official said.

Still, some investors remain skeptical. “Regulatory improvements are a step in the right direction, but Dubai still has a negative reputation,” said one fund manager, who said a poor regulatory record and money laundering concerns hampered foreign capital inflows.