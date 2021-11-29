Tokyo shares end lower following Japan’s entry ban on COVID variant







This archive photo shows the Tokyo Stock Exchange. (Mainichi) TOKYO (Kyodo) – Tokyo shares closed lower on Monday, with the Nikkei index briefly dropping nearly 2%, after the Japanese government said it would ban foreigners from further entry into the country due to fears over a new variant of COVID-19. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 467.70 points, or 1.63%, from Friday at 28,283.92, its lowest closing level since Oct. 13. The largest Topix index of all issues in the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s first section finished at 36.50 points, or 1.84. percent, less than 1,948.48. The declines were led by air transport, ground transport and textile and clothing issues. The US dollar has remained in the mid-range of 113 yen in Tokyo for most of the day after falling around 2 yen since last week, when investors flocked to the Japanese currency, seen as a safe haven asset, due to concerns over the new COVID-19 strain, dealers said. Tokyo stocks lost ground from the start, following a sharp drop in the U.S. Dow Jones Index on Friday, but the benchmark Nikkei briefly rebounded into positive territory as investors bought on declines in stocks. US equity futures advanced towards the end of the morning session. However, the Nikkei Index extended the losses in the afternoon after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan would reinstate its blanket ban on new entries of foreigners on Tuesday amid concerns over the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. “There is little information on the Omicron variant, so the market was volatile,” said Toshikazu Horiuchi, equity strategist at IwaiCosmo Securities Co. “But the new restriction has hurt investor sentiment due to fears it weighs on the economy. ” Horiuchi said investors will focus on moves in US stock markets later today to see if the sell continues. On the first section, declining issues outnumbered advances from 1 989 to 159, while 32 ended unchanged. Transportation concerns and leisure-related stocks have plummeted due to a possible drop in travel demand amid concerns of a further rise in infections from the novel variant of the coronavirus. The operator of Tokyo Disney Resort Oriental Land fell 895 yen, or 4.8%, to 17,900 yen, while Sanrio, the operator of theme parks featuring Hello Kitty, fell 165 yen, or 6.0%, to 2,566 yen. East Japan Railway fell 278 yen, or 3.9%, to 6,853 yen, while Odakyu Electric Railway fell 83 yen, or 3.8%, to 2,130 yen. Main section trading volume rose to 1,530.62 million shares from 1,302.90 million shares on Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20211129/p2g/00m/0bu/040000c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos